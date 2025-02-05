Meet Marc Willensky Naperville 203 Board Candidate

Marc Willensky is running for the Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Board of Education in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Marc Willensky is a parent and worked in finance

I’m originally from New York City and worked at major companies such as Arthur Andersen as a CPA, JP Morgan, American Standard, and most recently McDonald’s. I lived in the Netherlands for about 3 years as Controller for Trane Europe, the cooling and heating company, and was able to travel extensively throughout Europe. I moved back to the US and lived in Nashville to help open the American Standard Shared Services Center. Shortly after we adopted our daughter from China.

While at American Standard I had the opportunity to become a Six Sigma Master Black Belt which requires significant training and gives you the methodology and tools to drive a continuous improvement program. It taught me the importance of making data based decisions and bringing in key stakeholders, to solve problems.

About 12 years ago we relocated to Naperville and my daughter attended Jefferson Junior High School and Naperville North High School. Her teachers inspired her and she recently graduated Illinois State University and is going into teaching. I consider Naperville home and have become deeply involved in the community.

Willensky is running to give back to the community

I want to give back to the community that inspired my daughter. The school board gives me the opportunity to apply my passion for education and leverage my professional experience. With over 30 years of financial expertise at Fortune 500 companies and as a former CPA, I bring a deep understanding of budget oversight, auditing, policy development, and contract management. My experience enables me to ensure a steadfast focus on student success while carefully considering the impact on local real estate taxes.

Willensky’s top priorities are district finances, the achievement gap, and inclusivity

District 203 is a great district and is one of the top reasons families relocate to Naperville. However, there is no guarantee that District 203 will always be top performing so we must take a proactive approach and focus on areas that will maintain or improve the district’s standing.

I want to ensure the long term financial health of the district.

I want to identify and solve the root causes of the performance gap of underrepresented groups in our district.

I want to make sure that our schools remain inclusive and all students feel welcomed and supported.

A note from NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

The placement of this interview on our website does not represent an endorsement of the candidate.

Naperville Community Television is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to creating an informed, connected, and empowered community.