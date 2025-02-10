Meet Mary Gibson City Council Candidate

Mary Gibson is running for City Council in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Mary Gibson worked a the director of a data analytics firm and currency sits on the Naperville Park District board

I grew up in the area, just next door in Lisle, and after moving around for school and work, my husband and I knew Naperville was where we wanted to raise our family. We moved to South Naperville just over 10 years ago. My husband works in Naperville for Endeavor Health and we have three young children that attend District 204 Schools.

I have always been passionate about public policy and how communities work together to meet their needs and address their challenges. I earned a B.A. in Political Science and History from the University of Dayton, an M.A. in Social Science from the University of Chicago, and I recently earned a certificate in Public Policy Analysis from the London School of Economics, and a certificate in Civic Leadership from Northern Illinois University.

Professionally, I worked as a director at a data analytics firm, advising Fortune 500 companies, government entities, and non-profits on public sentiment, unforeseen risks, and strategic opportunities.

Currently, I’m honored to serve as the elected President of the Naperville Park District, a position I’ve held for 3 years. Prior to becoming the Board President I served as Vice-President of the Board. I also serve our community as a Naperville Riverwalk Commissioner. I was awarded Master Board Member status from the Illinois Association of Park Districts in recognition of my commitment to becoming a knowledgeable representative of my community. And I’ve graduated from the Naperville Citizen Police and Fire Academies and am a member of Naperville Emergency Community Response Team, often referred to as CERT.

Gibson is running for City Council secure a strong Naperville

When I first ran for the Naperville Park District Board in 2021, I wanted to bring a new voice to the table. As a young parent, I felt I could represent a perspective that was missing, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. The Naperville Park District is an essential part of what makes Naperville one of the best cities in America. We have 140 parks, 800 employees over the course of a year, and a $53 Million budget.

Being responsible for budget oversight and district policies is an important job that impacts the lives of our residents every day. I have the privilege of representing our residents’ vision for the Park District while serving as their voice when they have questions or concerns.

I am honored that my fellow board members have unanimously elected me as Board President three times. My time as Board President has taught me the importance of collaboration. Our board members bring diverse perspectives, but we share the same goal: serving our residents. By fostering inclusivity and building consensus, I’ve been able to lead effectively

So you are probably wondering, “If the Park District is so great, why is she running for Naperville Council?”

I love my city and I’m proud to call Naperville home. There are a lot of things we do great – we have some of the best schools, thriving downtown, wonderful people, and if I do say so myself, a pretty amazing Parks District. But there are some other areas where we can do better.

We must pursue energy solutions that are both economically and environmentally sustainable, ensure intentional and equitable development across the city, and foster an inclusive environment where all residents’ voices are heard—not just those of select insiders.

With my experience as Naperville Park District President, my professional background in data analytics, and my education in public policy, I am confident that my knowledge, integrity, and collaborative leadership are what our community needs on City Council to tackle the challenges we face and secure a strong Naperville for generations to come.

Gibson’s top priorities are fiscal responsibility, public safety, and government transparency

One of the most pressing issues facing our city that touches upon all three of these priorities is how we will meet our energy needs. Currently, about 80% of Naperville’s electricity comes from coal, and the City Council is considering extending its contract with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency through 2055. If approved, this would lock us into coal for decades.

I believe the city needs to conduct a more thorough evaluation of our options and improve transparency with the public on this critical issue. We need elected officials on council who will make decisions regarding our energy needs that take into account fiscal responsibility, public health and safety, and we need these decisions discussed and made in an open and transparent manner.

As someone with experience overseeing budgets and policies at the Park District, I know how to approach these challenges thoughtfully and collaboratively, ensuring that decisions are financially sound, environmentally sustainable, and made with the community’s input.

