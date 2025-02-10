Meet Meghna Bansal City Council Candidate

Meghna Bansal is running for City Council in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Meghna Bansal works in the accounting and finance department of Q1 Technologies

I have been a long-time resident of Naperville and have raised my family here. I am currently serving as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner for the City of Naperville. I have previously been an Elected Trustee for Wheatland Township (Will County). For the past 8 years as a member of the White Eagle Homeowners Board, I have been involved with several critical decisions pertaining to safety, maintenance, community standards, new programs and upgrading facilities.

I also serve as a Board Member of Kids Matter, Member of Downtown Advisory Commission, Women Chair of Indian Community Outreach, DuPage MLK and many more. I have volunteered for schools, and I am deeply committed to serving the communities. Professionally, I lead the Accounting and Finance department of Q1 Technologies, Inc. (Q1Tech) which is a global technology company headquartered in DuPage County. Academically, I hold an MBA and BS in Business and Finance. I have been married to Krishna for over 30 years. Together, we have two daughters who have graduated from college and are working.

Since April 2023, after a very narrow loss to the Naperville City Council Elections by only 41 votes, I took it as a challenge and never stopped working for our city. I have remained committed to serving our community every day since, dedicating myself to being out in Naperville 24/7, engaging with various organizations and activities. Working on city development issues, graduating from Police and Fire academies, advocating mental health programs and awareness, or supporting the businesses and nonprofits are just a few of my passions. Over the last two years, I have attended every City Council meeting to stay involved and informed.

Bansal is running for City Council to preserve the value and cultural heritage of Naperville

Naperville is my Home. I moved here over 20 years back and have built my business & raised my family. In the last few years, I have worked very passionately and largely touched on the demographics of 39.68 sq miles of Naperville. My strong finance and business background of over 22 years, experience as elected trustee managing township budget, critical decisions as a PZC commissioner, 8 years on HOA closely working with neighbors, deep involvement with nonprofits engaging in community issues, having raised my family in Naperville, attending every single city council meeting in last 26 months, inspires me to be more engaged.

I am intellectually honest with the approach to issues; my experience and commitment to the community qualifies me as a candidate to run for the council. I am running because I want to make a difference for Naperville. I want to help our great city become an amazing city. We are on the cusp of significant changes for a community of our size. The decisions we make today are going to significantly impact the livability of Naperville for generations to come. I am running again because it is extremely important to preserve our values and cultural heritage from the past to future generations.

All these above not only motivate me but also qualifies me to be the best candidate for the job and will be ready to hit the ground running Day 1.

Bansal’s priorities are public safety, the budget, and mental health

Public safety and security including cybercrimes will be the most serious issues that the community will face in the coming years. The City Council will need a plan for the future in increasing crime rate especially technology Crimes. The units will need specialized and technically advanced training and equipment. The reason I moved to Naperville should be the reason for generations to come. Increasing numbers of burglaries, carjacking, retail thefts, drug paddling, juvenile issues, robberies, etc. are concerning. Our police force needs to be updated and upgraded to deal with these increasing issues. My learning from the fire and police academies, riding along with police officers, and serving on the homeowner’s board has helped me to be prepared for this task.

Naperville has been growing and is now the second largest economy of our state with a proposed budget of over $641.14 Million. Though the city has managed to keep its budget balanced, I am concerned about numerous short term and long-term expenses on the horizon pertaining to infrastructure, safety, health and wellness, and federal/state mandated projects. On top of these, growing inflation and unknown natural calamities have to be accounted for. My priority will be to continue to find funding for these without increasing the property or sales taxes for our residents. We will have to work hard to attract new businesses so we can increase our revenue base while generating more employment. I will also have to work extensively on forensic audit of our expenses to save any unnecessary spending. With my extensive finance background, I will be working very closely on this matter.

Due to growing stress, bullying, social media influence, domestic issues, etc., we are observing a high rate of Mental Health issues in all ages. These can pose a great risk to individuals and masses and should be proactively addressed. During my fire academy, I learnt about increasing mental health related calls in large numbers – over dozens of calls and growing. Working with nonprofits such as KidsMatter, NAMI DuPage, etc., I’ve personally seen and understood the impact of mental health crisis in our community. It touches everyone regardless of age, gender, color, or status. Addressing this issue and spreading awareness will be my priority.

