Meet Nag Jaiswal City Council Candidate

Nag Jaiswal is running for City Council in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Nag Jaiswal is digital transformation expert and community volunteer

I am a digital transformation expert with 30 years of experience advising Fortune 200 companies. In my professional career, I’ve focused on helping businesses adapt and thrive through technological and organizational change. I’m also deeply involved in philanthropy, having founded the Salome Foundation supporting community education, and I actively raise funds and volunteer for organizations including Rotary Club, ISKCON, Salesforce, and Hesed House.

Jaiswal is running for City Council to address the uneven distribution of resources in Naperville

I chose to run because I see an opportunity to bring my business transformation expertise to help address the uneven distribution of economic resources between our two counties (DuPage and Will) and two school districts (IPSD-204 and Naperville-203). My 30 years of experience bringing diverse groups together to solve complex problems, combined with my track record as a consensus builder and team player, makes me uniquely qualified to help create meaningful solutions for our city’s challenges. As a resident since 2003, I’ve invested my life in this community and understand both its potential and its challenges.

Jaiswal’s top priorities are sustainability, the economy, and public safety

Greener Naperville – Leading the Midwest in sustainability through our municipal electric utility, achieving 60% renewable energy by 2034, promoting energy-efficient construction, and creating connected trail networks that unite our communities.

Economically Vibrant Naperville – Transforming the I-88 Tech Corridor into a premier innovation hub, supporting local businesses across all districts, creating vibrant retail and dining destinations throughout the city, and fostering an ecosystem where businesses of all sizes can thrive.

Moderate, Budget-Friendly Growth – Developing innovative funding solutions for city services, ensuring responsible development that preserves neighborhood character, and maintaining balanced growth that keeps Naperville affordable for families and businesses.

Safer Naperville – Enhancing public safety through strategic police presence, reducing emergency response times citywide, protecting our business districts, and strengthening community policing programs in all neighborhoods.

A note from NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

The placement of this interview on our website does not represent an endorsement of the candidate.

Naperville Community Television is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to creating an informed, connected, and empowered community.