Meet Rhonda Ansier Naperville Park Board Candidate

Rhonda Ansier is running for the Naperville Park District Board in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Rhonda Ansier has lived in Naperville for nearly a decade

I’m a nurse practitioner and Naperville resident for almost 10 years, and I currently serve as a board commissioner for the Naperville Park District. I’m a cosplayer who loves going to local conventions and Halloween is my favorite holiday!

Rhonda Ansier is running for re-election in the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners

I’m running for re-election because I believe in the vision of the park district, have seen the wonderful benefits it provides, and look forward to continuing the great work of the parks and continual service to the community.

Ansier’s priorities include community building

My top priorities are increased visibility of the parks and programming, community building, and continued inclusion efforts.

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

