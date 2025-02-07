Meet Susan Taylor-Demming Indian Prairie 204 Board Candidate

Susan Taylor-Demming is running for the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Susan Taylor-Demming is a parent and Executive Director for Elgin Community College’s Foundation

Susan Taylor-Demming has been an active part of the District 204 community since her children entered IPSD in 2001. She became an engaged member of the PTA and has held officer and/or committee chair positions at Fry Elementary, Scullen and Still Middle Schools and Waubonsie Valley High School. She and her husband, Albert helped establish the WVHS PAGES parent group. Susan was also a charter member of the district’s Project Arrow PTA and co-authored the establishing By-Laws. She served on the districts’ Citizens Communications Advisory Committee, ensuring communication was transparent, constant and immediate, especially during the referendum surrounding the building of Metea Valley High School. She has continued to work on initiatives to enhance struggling students’ academic success.

Professionally, Taylor-Demming is the Executive Director for Elgin Community College’s Foundation, working with corporations and individuals to enhance ECC’s endowment and investment opportunities geared towards providing student scholarships. Formerly a corporate marketing executive at Viacom, she negotiated multi-million dollar contracts for core product distribution.

Susan holds a Bachelor’s degree from Rice University, an MBA in Marketing/Management from Columbia University and is a doctoral candidate. She is married and has 2 daughters.

Taylor-Demming is running to continue her work on the school board

As I complete my 2nd term as an IPSD School Board member, I am proud to serve as our Vice President and previously served as Board Secretary. I have been part of a dedicated team, always committed to making decisions in the best interests of our entire district and not any special interest group.

Navigating difficulty during the pandemic, working to bring all of our schools toward equitable population distribution with redistricting, and this past November, helping steer the overwhelming acceptance of a $420,000,000 referendum, have allowed me to directly work on some of the most challenging projects a school board must face. I’m confident my contribution to our team’s success, is a strong example of my fidelity, my knowledge, and ultimately my qualifications to continue serving all 204 stakeholders in a consummate manner.

My interest in continuing to serve is my passion for the work we have accomplished in my 8 years on the board. We approved our district’s first strategic plan and have supported our superintendent, administration, and staff to achieve remarkable success. I desire to complete the initiatives underway to ensure our students continue to thrive academically, socially, emotionally, and with a strong dose of curiosity.

Taylor-Demming’s priorities are closing the achievement gap, social emotional health, and ensuring referendum projects stay on track

Shoring opportunities for our underperforming students to continue making academic gains;

So proud of the ingenuity we have used to create access to social/emotional health resources for our students over the last couple of years. Want to continue to find additional resources and supports for students in the mental health arena;

Ensure our referendum projects stay on course, reducing the potential to cut back or defer any current planned projects.

A note from NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

The placement of this interview on our website does not represent an endorsement of the candidate.

Naperville Community Television is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to creating an informed, connected, and empowered community.