NCTV17 hosts IPSD 204 Board candidate forum

On March 11, 2025, Naperville Community Television held a forum for the five candidates running for the four open seats on the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education.

Hosted by Mark Wright, the forum allowed voters to hear directly from the candidates about the key issues they’ll face if elected.

All five IPSD 204 Board candidates attended the forum

The candidates running for the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education were seated according to a lottery from left to right.

Allison Fosdick (Incumbent)

Susan Taylor-Demming (Incumbent)

Supna Jain (Incumbent)

Allison Albert

Laurie Donahue (Incumbent)

Key issues discussed by IPSD 204 Board candidates

Candidates answered questions relating to the referendum that passed in 2024, budget shortfalls, and the student achievement gap.

All candidates were given two minutes to answer the following questions:

Recent referendum : In 2024, voters passed a referendum to continue a bond to fund safer schools and critical infrastructure upgrades. How do you plan to ensure these funds are allocated effectively?

Budget shortfalls : Looking ahead to 2027, IPSD 204 expects budget shortfalls between $1.8 million and $3.1 million. How can the district manage these challenges while providing quality education and student services?

Staff retention : What strategies should the board prioritize to attract and retain highly qualified teachers and staff?

Social-emotional learning : What are your thoughts on mental health resources and social-emotional learning (SEL) programs in IPSD 204?

Student achievement gap : Gaps in student achievement exist in many districts. Given IPSD 204’s equity belief statement, what steps should the district take to ensure every student has access to the same resources, academic support, and rigorous learning opportunities?

Post-graduate success : How can IPSD 204 best prepare students for post-graduate success?

E-learning : How can the district enhance its approach to e-learning to better support students and educators?

And, for the last question, only a minute per answer was given.

At the end of the day, why should the residents cast a vote for you?

One more candidate forum to come

