NCTV17 hosts Naperville City Council candidate forum

On March 25, 2025, Naperville Community Television held a forum for the eight candidates running for the four open seats on the Naperville City Council.

Hosted by Mark Wright and Nicki Anderson, the forum allowed voters to hear directly from the candidates about the key issues they’ll face if elected.

All eight Naperville City Council candidates attended the forum

The candidates running for Naperville City Council were seated according to a lottery from left to right.

Ashfaq Syed

Jennifer Bruzan Taylor (Incumbent)

Nag Jaiswal

Mary Gibson

Meghna Bansal

Derek McDaniel

Benny White (Incumbent)

Ian Holzhauer (Incumbent)

Key issues discussed by Naperville City Council candidates

Candidates answered questions relating to public safety, the city’s contract with IMEA, and economic development.

All candidates were given two minutes to answer the following questions:

Public Safety : Given the evolving challenges in public safety, what are your priorities for ensuring that Naperville remains a safe community for all residents?

Electric Utility : As Naperville thinks about its energy future, what role should IMEA play?

Tax Revenue : With the loss of grocery tax revenue, what strategies would you propose to maintain financial stability while preserving city services?

Workforce Housing : What strategies do you support to increase workforce housing options in Naperville?

Economic Development: What measures would you support to bolster local businesses and ensure Naperville’s economic resilience?

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion : How do you define diversity, equity, and inclusion, and why is it important—or not important—in the work of city government?

And, for the last question, only a minute per answer was given.

At the end of the day, why should the residents cast a vote for you?

LIVE election coverage on April 1

On Tuesday, April 1, starting at 8 p.m., tune in to Channel 17 (Comcast or Astound) or online to watch Decision 2025 election night coverage.

As part of NCTV17’s commitment to keeping the community informed, each candidate was also invited to participate in a video interview to share their platform on “Meet the Candidates.”

The placement of this forum on the NCTV17 website does not represent an endorsement of any candidate.

Naperville Community Television is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to creating an informed, connected, and empowered community.