25 years of Carl Schultz: the creative engineer behind NCTV17

We’re celebrating Carl Schultz as he reaches a significant milestone—the start of his 25th year with NCTV17.

People sometimes imagine creativity and technology as opposites. But Carl has shown, time and again, that the magic really happens when the two come together—kind of like a Reese’s peanut butter cup (Carl’s favorite).

What many may not know is that Carl holds an undergraduate degree in film and video screenwriting from Columbia College. His engineering skills? Those were largely self-taught—shaped by curiosity, problem-solving, and countless hours of hands-on experience.

Carl began at NCTV17 as the programmer—the person scheduling the channel—but in true NCTV17 fashion, he quickly became a man of many hats. One of the ideas he brought with him from Wheaton Community Television was the show Spotlight. Today, it’s our longest-running program. While it has grown and changed, its mission—to highlight Naperville nonprofits—remains rooted in Carl’s original vision.

Carl Schultz and the documentaries that made NCTV17

Over the years, we’ve produced more than 20 documentaries, and Carl’s fingerprints are on every single one. We created countless re-enactments, often recruiting staff, family, and friends to bring stories to life. A few memorable moments include:

One in a Million: The Cock Robin/Prince Castle Story—which Carl helped shoot, edit, and write… and even starred in as Young Walter Fredenhagen.

Traveling to Wisconsin for the Two Brothers, One Beer and the American Dream documentary, about the Stenger Brewery to film reenactments inside real beer tunnels. It was a marathon day, and in addition to setting up the scenes, Carl also had a small acting role.

For the Stenger Brewery documentary, filming at Carl’s parents’ house—an example of our early days’ resourcefulness.

Technical and creative innovation

When I joined NCTV17, part of my job was to supervise the rebuild of the control room – Carl eagerly dove in, ready to learn and grow. Neither of us could have imagined that just a few years later we’d move from 5th Avenue to our current location… or that Carl would rebuild the control room two more times after that.

In the early days, we operated out of a production truck affectionately known as “the bread truck.” Then came the van. And, about a decade ago, we purchased a brand-new Dodge Sprinter—one that Carl designed into the production truck we rely on today.

Across the years, his technical expertise and creativity have shaped dozens of studio sets and more than ten election nights. Together, we figured out how to produce NCC football games, raising the bar each season. We covered the Naperville Marathon live—twice! We traveled to Center Stage Theater to launch Naperville’s first and only TV game show, Game On!.

During the pandemic, Carl reimagined our studio, designing unique sets so local nonprofits could host livestreamed fundraisers. And, of course, he helped bring The Morning Show to life.

Carl has also been a trusted partner to the City of Naperville, supporting their control room and running their live broadcasts since 2008.

So many memories

There are so many memories:

Thursday night news tapings fueled by Pixie Sticks—sometimes in our pajamas

High school interns and producing Baseline

Road trips for North Central College alumni videos



Carl Schultz is not only an engineer

The list is long, and every moment speaks to Carl’s dedication.

Carl is not only an engineer.



He is creative.

He is kind.

He is loyal.

He is resilient.

He is a problem-solver.

Today marks Carl’s 25th year—a silver anniversary and, fittingly, a perfect square. That feels appropriate, because Carl has always been a perfect fit for NCTV17.

Carl, thank you for everything you have contributed over the years. You have played an invaluable role in our success and growth. We simply wouldn’t be who we are today without you.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!