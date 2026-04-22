Barbara Ryan joins the NCTV17 Board

NCTV17 is pleased to welcome Barbara Ryan to its Board of Directors.

Barbara holds a BA from the University of Notre Dame and a JD from Loyola University Chicago. She began her legal career as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Cook County, where she gained extensive courtroom experience and a deep understanding of public service. After several years in prosecution, she chose to retire from the practice of law to raise her children and support their education and activities.

A Naperville resident for nearly 32 years, Barbara and her husband, John, are the proud parents of four children—all graduates of NCUSD 203. Her long-standing commitment to the community is reflected in her active volunteer work within District 203, including serving as both Vice President and President of Prairie Elementary’s Home & School Association.

Barbara has also contributed her leadership to several DuPage nonprofit organizations, serving on the boards of SCARCE and Young Naperville Singers. Her dedication to service extends to her faith community as well—she is an active member of St. Margaret Mary Parish, where she has served on Parish Council and held the role of President. She has also participated in mission trips to Haiti and Honduras, strengthening her commitment to service both locally and globally.

With her strong commitment to education, community engagement, and nonprofit leadership, Barbara brings valuable experience, thoughtful perspective, and a deep dedication to NCTV17’s mission.