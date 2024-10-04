Explore All Things Naperville with 630 Naperville

Explore all things Naperville on (630) Naperville. Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to the area, this monthly television show hosted by Paige and Nathan Ronchetti is your inside guide to Naperville life. Think of it as your favorite lifestyle magazine brought to you on local television. Introducing you to the people you should know, the restaurants you need to visit, and the local adventures you’ll want to experience.

We take you everywhere, from canoeing in the parks to grabbing a sweet treat downtown afterward. But it’s not just about fun. We’re here to keep you informed too! Our health and wellness segments cover everything from dermatology to men’s health to orthodontic treatments!

Got legal questions? James Bernicky answers them in “Legally Speaking: Truth or Myth?” Plus, we sit down with Naperville’s Police Chief Jason Arres, who gives you an inside look into the inner workings of Naperville’s police department – everything from the K9 unit to the 911 dispatch team.

Looking for ways to get active and creative? Tune in to “Park It” with Sameera Luthman as she explores what the Naperville Park District has to offer, from paddling to pottery to pickleball.

Downtown Naperville fan? Katie Wood takes you on a guided tour of local shops and restaurants, keeping you up-to-date on what’s new and happening. And when it comes to dining, “Naper Bites” with Chris Grano brings you along for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as we explore Naperville’s incredible variety of restaurants—whether you’re in the mood for counter service or a full sit-down meal.

(630) Naperville invites you to explore all things Naperville. Think of the show as your go-to for people, places, info, and fun! Watch the latest episode today and then we’ll see you next month for more Naperville adventures!