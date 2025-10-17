Investing in Naperville’s future through Planned Giving

October is National Estate Planning Awareness Month, a time to think about the legacy we leave behind. For those who care about keeping Naperville informed, connected, and strong, a planned gift to NCTV17 is a meaningful way to make a lasting impact.

Why Planned Giving Matters

Now more than ever, Naperville needs a trusted, unbiased source of free community-centered journalism. Planned gifts help ensure NCTV17 can continue producing stories that inform residents, highlight community achievements, and strengthen civic and economic vitality for years to come.

Unlike annual donations that meet today’s needs, planned gifts provide stability for the future. They give NCTV17 the ability to plan confidently, invest in technology, and maintain independence in service to the community.

Ways to Make a Lasting Difference

There are many ways to support NCTV17 through your estate or financial plans, each offering flexibility and potential tax benefits.

Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) : Recommend grants to NCTV17 directly from your DAF, aligning your charitable goals with continued support for local journalism.

: Recommend grants to NCTV17 directly from your DAF, aligning your charitable goals with continued support for local journalism. IRA Charitable Rollovers : If you are 70½ or older, you can make a qualified charitable distribution from your IRA directly to NCTV17, providing immediate support.

: If you are 70½ or older, you can make a qualified charitable distribution from your IRA directly to NCTV17, providing immediate support. Gifts of Stock or Securities : Donating appreciated assets may help you avoid capital gains taxes while supporting community programming.

: Donating appreciated assets may help you avoid capital gains taxes while supporting community programming. Beneficiary Designations : Name NCTV17 as a beneficiary on a retirement account, life insurance policy, or other assets to create a future gift with lasting impact.

: Name NCTV17 as a beneficiary on a retirement account, life insurance policy, or other assets to create a future gift with lasting impact. Bequests: Include NCTV17 in your will or trust to leave a legacy that helps sustain local storytelling for generations to come.

Strengthening Naperville for the Next Generation

When residents invest in NCTV17 through planned giving, they help safeguard the station’s mission to deliver trusted news and stories that reflect our shared community. These legacy gifts ensure that Naperville continues to have a strong, independent voice that connects people, supports local businesses, and reinforces what makes this city an exceptional place to live, work, and visit.

To learn more about planned giving or to start the conversation, contact Jane Wernette, Senior Director for Advancement, at jwernette@nctv17.org or (630) 355-2124.

A planned gift to NCTV17 is more than a contribution. It is an investment in Naperville’s future.