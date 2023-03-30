Live coverage of the 2023 Naperville Elections

Candidate signs dot every street corner, your mailbox is full of flyers, and the conversation around the water cooler is animated. This only means one thing: the upcoming Naperville municipal elections are almost here.

NCTV17’s Live Election Coverage: Decision 2023

Join NCTV17 for Decision 2023; live election coverage of the 2023 Naperville municipal elections. The night begins shortly after the polls close on Tuesday, April 4.

Anchored from the NCTV17 studio, the Decision 2023 team is led by Executive Director Liz Spencer, and she is joined by an impressive group of local experts and former state and county leaders. For the next several hours, the group will break down what’s at stake in this election, track the latest numbers, and hear from reporters in the field.

NCTV17 reporters will be around town at the different candidates’ campaign gatherings, bringing viewers all the action and excitement of the night.

In this election cycle, voters will elect the next mayor of Naperville and four members of the nonpartisan Naperville City Council. Voters will also select three individuals to serve on Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 Boards of Education and the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners. Visit NCTV17’s Meet the Candidates for more information about each candidate asking for your vote.

Decision 2023 election coverage brings you the results for the local races that truly impact the community you live in.

Decision 2023 Election Coverage Team

Nancy Chen is the Founder of Chinese American Women in Action or CAWA, a nonprofit organization in Naperville whose mission is to empower Chinese American women in Naperville and other local communities in Illinois through education, advocacy, networking, and mentoring to lead and engage at all levels of community and civic activity.

Prior to CAWA, Nancy’s career has spanned both public and community service in Illinois and Washington, D.C. Nancy retired as Regional Administrator of the Women’s Bureau, U.S. Department of Labor. She was Director of U.S. Senator Paul Simon’s Chicago Office for six years and Director of Asian-Pacific American Outreach at President Clinton’s White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

Dr. Suzanne Chod, a Professor of Political Science at North Central College. She teaches classes in American political institutions, parties, campaigns, and elections, as well as courses focused on women in American politics and research methods. While her early published work was in the area of Congress, and specifically the House of Representatives, her current research examines the use of technology in college classrooms to foster civic engagement and how to increase the political efficacy of young people.

Dan Cronin was the former county board chairman of DuPage County for the past decade (2010- 2022). He launched initiatives to consolidate units of local government in the county, most notably merging the county’s election commission into the county clerk’s office in 2019. Cronin is a member of the Republican Party, and he previously served in the Illinois General Assembly from 1991 through 2010.

Natasha Grover is an at-large member of the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education in Illinois. She was first appointed to the board in October 2018 to fill a vacancy. Grover was elected to the Board of Education in April 2019, and her term will expire in 2023.

She is an attorney advisor with the Social Security Administration. Prior to her current position, Grover worked as an attorney for the Department of Children & Family Services and the Immigrant Law Center. Natasha has been an engaged volunteer in District 204 since her oldest child, who is now a freshman in college, attended kindergarten. She currently has children who attend Welch Elementary and Neuqua Valley High School.

How to watch Decision 2023