Your community. Your news. Your voice.

On Thursday, April 9, communities across the country will celebrate Local News Day, a day dedicated to highlighting the trusted local journalism that keeps neighbors informed and connected. At NCTV17, we’re proud to be part of this nationwide movement, reminding everyone that the most important stories often start close to home.

Why Local News Matters

In a world dominated by national headlines and social media feeds, it is easy to overlook the news happening in our own towns. Yet the decisions that shape our daily lives, such as school policies, local government actions, new businesses on Main Street, and events that bring neighbors together, all happen right here. As your local newsroom, our job is to provide fact-based information you can use every day, helping you understand your community and make informed choices.

Local news is a rare space where the focus is not red versus blue, but on what truly matters to our families and neighbors. It is the information that helps communities thrive, allows for healthy debate without disconnection, and celebrates the unique stories that define our towns.

At NCTV17, our staff is deeply connected to Naperville. Many of us grew up here, attended college here, or have raised our kids here. Your community is our community, and we take pride in getting it right—every story, every detail.

Start Local – Take Action

On April 9, we encourage you to take a moment to connect with the news happening in your own neighborhood. Watch a story that matters to you, share it with a friend or neighbor, and see how local reporting can bring your community closer.

You can subscribe for free to get local news delivered straight to your inbox, follow us on social media to stay up to date, or make a donation to support the work that keeps Naperville informed. Every action, big or small, helps ensure that trusted local news continues to thrive.

The stories that shape our daily lives, the ones that matter most, start right here.