Off Script with Melissa Cancio Saieg

Melissa (Cancio) Saieg hails from Miami, Florida, and earned her bachelor’s degree at Florida International University (FIU). She first came to Naperville to pursue her MBA at North Central College (NCC), later returning with her husband and two dogs to put down roots in the community.

As NCTV17’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Melissa focuses on driving revenue growth, enhancing brand visibility, and building meaningful relationships with local businesses and residents.

Before joining NCTV17, Melissa served as the youngest Executive Director of ChamberSOUTH, a Chamber of Commerce serving multiple municipalities in South Florida. During her tenure, she led membership growth, introduced sustainable revenue streams, and modernized the Chamber’s branding and digital strategies, leaving a positive mark on the South Florida business community.

Let’s go off scipt and get to know Melissa…

What drew you to Naperville?

When exploring MBA programs, I wanted a change of scenery—somewhere with four seasons, a close-knit feel, and proximity to a vibrant city. Naperville kept popping up in conversations at my mom’s workplace, and after touring North Central College, I knew this was the place for me. The town’s rich history, charming architecture, and strong traditions made it feel like home almost instantly.

It was in this area that I met my now-husband, and everything seemed to fall into place, leading us to settle in Illinois. Naperville became the first step in finding a community that mirrored the warmth and connection I grew up with in Miami.

What do you love about working at NCTV17?

From a young age, I’ve always been drawn to the nonprofit world. While I didn’t fully grasp the business side of it until my work at the Chamber back home, I’ve always been passionate about giving back, volunteering, and collaborating with like-minded individuals. The NCTV17 team is collaborative, and supportive, and shares plenty of laughs about the cold Midwest winters.

NCTV17 is a special place where everyone’s stories can be heard, offering the gift of storytelling to those who might not have a platform to share their voice.

Why Sales and Marketing?

I initially considered a career in the medical field, helping patients and their families in meaningful ways. However, while attending FIU, I shifted my focus to marketing. I dove into public relations, communications, and advertising, discovering a passion for expressing myself creatively across various platforms.

Although my career shifted from medicine to marketing, my drive to serve the community and connect with people remained constant. My time at ChamberSOUTH reinforced my passion for relationship-building, and every step of my journey has shaped my approach to sales and marketing today.

What are your favorite hobbies?

As a Latina, I’m naturally drawn to anything food-related. I’ve made it my mission to explore and cook cuisines from around the world, though I’ve had more success with eating and discovering new dishes. I’m a huge foodie!

As my passion for trying new restaurants and exploring cities grew, so did my love for travel. Getting to know the local scene became my favorite hobby. Every time I travel, I make it a point to visit a local coffee shop, try an ice cream spot (a tradition I picked up from my sister), take photos of almost everything I see, and occasionally do something adventurous. About eight years ago, I started my blog, “Plane and Cheesy,” to share my love for travel and food.

When I’m not exploring, you’ll find me enjoying the outdoors, walking my dogs, or spending time with my lively Hispanic family. I also make it a goal to experience something new every year.

Advice to your 15-year-old self?

Live in the moment. I’ve always been a planner, but moving to Illinois taught me to embrace spontaneity. I’d remind my younger self not to shy away from new experiences, to try new hobbies and foods, and to experience new cultures. So far, I’ve traveled to 39 states and 27 countries, and I’m determined to explore more because there’s always something new to learn and discover.

I think my 15-year-old self would be proud of the person I’ve become. There’s so much to be grateful for, including the support system that has your back no matter what. I’d tell myself, “You’ve got this, girl!”

Lightning Round:

Favorite cuisine? Cuban or Asian

Favorite Starbucks drink? Iced Caramel Macchiato

Siblings? Two—a younger brother and older sister

Pets? Two dogs: an Australian Shepherd and a Boxer mix

Currently reading? A Court of Thorns & Roses series

Do you collect anything? Crew socks

Favorite season? Fall

Plane or road trip? Both

Coffee or tea? Coffee in the morning, tea at night

Sweet or salty? Sweet tooth, all the way

Melissa’s journey reflects a passion for community, connection, and creativity—qualities she brings to every aspect of her role at NCTV17.