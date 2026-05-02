Naperville comes alive in May

May is one of those months where Naperville picks up pace. The days get longer, calendars fill quickly, and there’s a steady rhythm of activity across the community.

For our team, that means being out where it’s all happening. Spring sports are in full swing, with action on the field, in the pool, and around the track. We’re following local high school teams as they head toward the IHSA playoffs, and checking in with Naperville Little League, where our NCTV17-sponsored teams are back on the field.

Around town, the season starts to show itself in familiar ways. Centennial Beach reopens, parks fill back up, and the Ron Ory Garden Plots begin another year of planting and growth. These are the moments that quietly signal the start of summer.

There are also key moments throughout the month that reflect different parts of the community. On May 7, we’ll partner with the City of Naperville and the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce for the annual “State of the City“, as Mayor Wehrli shares an update on the City’s progress, major initiatives, and areas of focus related to community development, economic vitality, and responsible financial stewardship. We’ll be there for the CAPS Awards on May 14, recognizing members of the police department for their service. And on May 25, we’ll be live from downtown for the Memorial Day Parade, a chance to pause and honor those who have served.

May also brings graduation season. North Central College celebrates its graduates this weekend, with local high school ceremonies soon to follow, as families and friends come together to mark the occasion.

It’s a full month. And whether it’s a major event or a familiar seasonal tradition, NCTV17 is there, covering what matters and keeping the community connected. We hope you’ll join us on air and online!