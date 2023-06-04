Naperville Sports Weekly Annual Award Show

It’s time to celebrate the conclusion of the 2022-2023 high school sports year with Naperville Sports Weekly’s annual award show premiering on Sunday, June 11, at 6:30 PM on Channel 17 & NCTV17.org.

For the past sixteen years, NCTV17’s Naperville Sports Weekly has covered both the boys’ and girls’ varsity sports from all six Naperville-area high schools: Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, and Waubonsie Valley. Naperville Sports Weekly gives fans a front-row seat to all the action, from the first kick-off of the football season to the last pitch of the softball season.

This year’s award show features the following six award categories:

Team of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Most Improved Team of the Year

Top Ten Plays of the Year

“We are thrilled to cap off the 16th season of Naperville Sports Weekly with our annual award show. This class is special; this year’s seniors saw their freshman spring seasons canceled due to the pandemic. It’s an honor to celebrate the triumphs of these outstanding teams and athletes who made this another memorable season of NSW. The hardest part of the show is always selecting the finalists for each category because we cover so many great teams and players.” said Justin Cornwell, NCTV17 Sports Director.

As we hand out the top honors to the athletes, we also want to thank the sponsors of this hyper-local TV show. Presenting Sponsor: BMO. Segment Sponsors: Edward-Elmhurst Health and Trunnell Insurance.

Be sure to tune in for the show’s premiere at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. It can be viewed on Channel 17 in Naperville (Comcast and Astound) and Channel 99 throughout Chicagoland (AT&T) or online via simulcast and on-demand video at NCTV17.org. You won’t want to miss it!