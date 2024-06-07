Naperville Sports Weekly Annual Awards for Season 17

Join us in celebrating the end of the 2023-24 high school sports season with the annual Naperville Sports Weekly (NSW) awards show, airing on Sunday, June 9 at 6:30 PM on Channel 17 and NCTV17.org.

For 17 years, Naperville Sports Weekly has been showcasing the boys’ and girls’ varsity sports from all six Naperville-area high schools: Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley, and Waubonsie Valley.

Naperville Sports Weekly brings fans up close to all the excitement, from the opening tee shot of golf to the last pitch of baseball.

This year’s award show will highlight six categories:

• Team of the Year

• Male Athlete

• Female Athlete

• Newcomer

• Most Improved Team

• Top Ten Plays

“It’s been an incredible year for our Naperville Sports Weekly teams, with five local schools taking home IHSA State trophies. Choosing a single winner for each category has been quite the challenge, and it was tough leaving some names out,” stated Joe Kennedy, NSW host/producer.

“Reflecting on this year’s remarkable athletes, teams, and moments is always a joy. We are privileged to cover such outstanding programs and student-athletes across our six local schools, and we look forward to honoring the best of Season 17 during our annual Award Show,” added Justin Cornwell, NCTV17 Sports Director.

As we celebrate the top athletes, we also want to extend our gratitude to the sponsors of this local TV show. Presenting Sponsor: BMO. Segment Sponsor: Trunnell Insurance Services.

Don’t miss the premiere at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. Watch it on Channel 17 in Naperville (Comcast and Astound), Channel 99 throughout Chicagoland (AT&T), or online via simulcast and on-demand video at NCTV17.org.