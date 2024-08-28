Naperville Sports Weekly kicks off Season 18

With students back in school and the energy of a new academic year in the air, Naperville Sports Weekly (NSW) is ready to bring the thrill of high school sports into your living room for the 18th consecutive year!

NSW is your front-row seat to all the action from the first drive of golf to the last pitch of softball. NSW continues its tradition of showcasing the talent and dedication of student-athletes in all 24 IHSA sports from Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Waubonsie Valley.

Returning to the anchor chair is none other than Joe Kennedy, a lifelong Naperville resident and NCTV17 reporter. “High school sports are the heartbeat of this community, and I’m thrilled to kick off another season of NSW,” Kennedy shared. “After a couple of months away, it will be great to reconnect with the community and our viewers as well as introduce the show to the incoming Class of 2028. We’re excited to see how our local athletes and teams do this year and if there are any state trophies in our future!”

Joining Kennedy in the excitement is Sports Director Justin Cornwell, who is marking a decade with NSW. “Year after year, the excitement of covering the tremendous teams and athletes we have in the Naperville area is always present. With a great group of reporters on our team, we look forward to providing hundreds of thrilling highlights, heartwarming stories, and reflections on previous generations of local athletes in Season 18 of NSW!

The season premiere airs on Monday, September 2, at 6:30 p.m. Catch it on Channel 17 in Naperville (Comcast and Astound) and Channel 99 (AT&T), or stream it live online at nctv17.org/watch-now. Plus, you can relive every moment with on-demand access to full episodes, highlights, and stories without an online paywall at NCTV17.org.

Naperville Sports Weekly would not be possible without the generous support of the local business community. Since 2007, the show has been brought to you by our presenting sponsor BMO. Joining our friends at the bank are returning Play of the Week sponsor Trunnell Insurance Services, new Feature Story sponsor, Fair Oaks Ford & Fair Oaks Lincoln, and Where are they Now? sponsor Grow Sport Psychology.

So, whether you’re cheering from the stands or from your couch, tune in as we bring you the best of local high school sports. Let the season begin!