Nathan & Paige Ronchetti to host NCTV17’s 630 Naperville

Liz Spencer, Executive Director of NCTV17, recently announced the passing of hosting duties for the station’s popular talk show, 630 Naperville, from Joe Chura, local entrepreneur and founder of Go Brewing, to local husband and wife team, Nathan and Paige Ronchetti, for 630 Naperville’s second year.

“We’re very grateful to Joe Chura for helping us to introduce the lifestyle talk show concept of 630 Naperville,” Liz said. “We’re proud of the stories about local people, businesses, and events, and the valuable content the NCTV17 team brought to the attention of our wonderful community, but we’ve only just scratched the surface. We’re looking forward to the new dynamic that the Ronchetti’s will bring to the stories told on 630 Naperville going forward.”

Nathan and Paige Ronchetti live and work in Naperville, are raising their young daughter here, and are active in several charitable initiatives. They are excited to share their curiosity about exploring the wide variety of people, places, and activities that abound in Naperville. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the community that has become our home! Since we met at North Central College, we knew we wanted to live in Naperville, and we’re excited to give back by showcasing the best that the city has to offer!”

Every month since its debut in March 2022, 630 Naperville has aired a wide variety of interviews with engaging Napervillians, features on local places and activities, and informational segments on health and wellness, recreation, financial education, and business topics with local experts.

Joe Chura said, “I loved being a part of the launch year of 630 Naperville, and I’m very proud of the stories and information we brought to our audience. I’ll continue to be a big NCTV17 fan and look forward to watching Nathan and Paige introduce viewers to more great Naperville content.”

The first episode of 630 Naperville, hosted by Nathan and Paige Ronchetti, premiers on Wednesday, March 1, at 6:30 pm on Channel 17 and via simulcast. After airing, each segment is available without a paywall for on-demand viewing on the station’s website.