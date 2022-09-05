NCTV17 has a new online home

As the station celebrates its 35th anniversary as Naperville’s hometown source for news, sports, talk and event content, we’re excited to announce that we have a new online home at NCTV17.org. This new web address better reflects our status as a nonprofit television station dedicated to creating an informed, connected, and engaged community!

The new address also coincides with the launch of a newly designed website providing an even better mobile experience for viewers to access the television content they want while on the go!

The television channel is simulcast on the website for real-time viewing of Channel 17. All of the programming is also available via on-demand video as both full episodes and individual stories so you can watch what you want when you want.

The site now features weather for the Naperville area and an improved Shop experience for anyone who wants to order their own video file of a news story, talk show interview, community event or sports highlight.

Our thanks to Launch Digital Marketing who has partnered with us since 2015 on our website.

We hope you’ll visit us at our new online home and bookmark NCTV17.org so you can stay connected to the community you call home!