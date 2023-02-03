NCTV17 welcomes two new board members

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17), is excited to welcome two new members to its Board of Directors: Kashif (Kash) Aqeel and Brian O’Malley. In joining the board, these individuals bring not only extensive knowledge and expertise but also a deep commitment to the advancement of NCTV17’s mission.

Kashif Aqeel is a business professional and entrepreneur with over 20 years of global experience in a variety of roles and positions within the software and technology industry. Kash is currently a Sr. Account Executive with iManage, a provider of a cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform for the legal industry. He is an active member and volunteer of the Islamic Center of Naperville. Kash and his wife Zeba have two young daughters. They have been residents of Naperville since 2012.

After selling his branded merchandise business, where he spent the last 20 years, Brian O’Malley decided to embark on a new opportunity supporting a fellow Rotarian, Randy Ems, as the Marketing Manager for his State Farm Agency in Naperville. Brian and his wife Erica have lived in Naperville for over 23 years and raised five children during that time. Brian is very involved in the community and currently serves as the Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Naperville and as a member of the St. Raphael St. Vincent DePaul Society.

In announcing the appointments, NCTV17 Board President Kader Sakkaria stated, “I am excited to have two dynamic community leaders join the NCTV17 board of directors. Each offers a unique skill set and brings a passion for service to our community. We look forward to their help in guiding Naperville’s nonprofit television station forward and achieving the mission.”