A note from Neveen Michael, NCTV17 Board President

I am honored to take the helm as Board President of NCTV17 with a deep appreciation for the incredible work this organization has done for our community over 38 years. NCTV17 is the heartbeat of Naperville, keeping us informed, connected, and empowered. The NCTV17 Board understands how critical strong vision and dedication are to making an impact, and we are eager to contribute to its continued success.

Naperville is a vibrant, ever-evolving city, and NCTV17 plays a crucial role in keeping us informed about everything happening around us. Through compelling storytelling, in-depth local coverage, and a commitment to amplifying diverse voices, NCTV17 is not just a news source—it’s a unifying force that brings our community together!

One of the most exciting parts of serving on the board is gaining an inside look at the incredible work behind the scenes. Like many, I initially thought of NCTV17 as just a local news station. But after seeing firsthand the passion, professionalism, and dedication that go into every story, I have a whole new appreciation for this team. From covering high school sports and spotlighting small businesses to keeping us updated on city developments, NCTV17 tells the hyper-local stories that make Naperville the amazing place it is.

Serving on this board is not just an honor—it’s a chance to make a real difference. My fellow board members and I are committed to ensuring that NCTV17 remains a thriving, innovative resource for our community. If you’ve ever considered serving on a nonprofit board, I encourage you to think about NCTV17. It’s a unique opportunity to give back and help sustain a vital community asset.

Looking ahead, we have exciting events on the horizon, including the always-entertaining Game On! Trivia Nights and the popular Morning Show community breakfast. These events bring our community together, spark conversations, and highlight the very things that make Naperville so special. I hope you’ll join us and be part of the fun! This year is also a local election year so I encourage you to learn more about the candidates asking for your vote through NCTV17’s Meet the Candidates, live Candidate Forums, and live election coverage on Tuesday, April 1st.

I invite you to stay engaged, support local storytelling, and think about how you might contribute—whether as a viewer, a volunteer, a donor, or even a future board member. My fellow board members and I are dedicated to ensuring that NCTV17 continues to grow and thrive. Naperville has so many amazing stories to share, and NCTV17 is here to tell them.

A HUGE thank you to our incredibly talented staff, dedicated board, and most importantly, to you, our steadfast supporters. Together, we’ve built something truly special.

Cheers to the continued success of NCTV17!

Neveen Michael, NCTV17 Board President