Off Script with Jesus Cortez

Jesus Cortez grew up in Lisle, IL. He attended Benedictine University where he was editor-in-chief of the university’s news publication, The Candor. Jesus joined NCTV17’s News team in August 2023.

Let’s go off script and get to know Jesus…

How did you get into news reporting?

Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved reading, watching TV and movies, and listening to music. What captivated me most was the storytelling—the ability to take people on a journey. I always knew I wanted to be a storyteller but I wasn’t sure how I would get there until I pursued journalism in college.

A mentor of mine, Professor Chris Birks from Benedictine University, helped me break into journalism and showed me how enjoyable storytelling through this medium can be.

What drew you to NCTV17?

While finishing college, I knew I wanted to remain local as most of my family lives in Illinois. Living in Lisle, I looked for local news opportunities because I’ve always felt like a “small-town kid” and wanted to feel at home wherever I ended up. I’ve spent a lot of time in the Naperville area throughout my life and viewed it as a second home. When I found the job posting for a news reporter at NCTV17, I knew it was meant to be.

What is the best part of working for NCTV17?

The best part of working for NCTV17 is becoming part of the welcoming Naperville Community. I have been able to meet a lot of people from different backgrounds and groups, and every experience has been genuinely wonderful. Another aspect I really enjoy is working with the amazing people at NCTV17. All are friendly and supportive.

Favorite Naperville news story?

This is a tough question—it’s like asking me to pick my favorite song. Two recent stories that stand out are the ones I did about Charlie the Duck, a one-footed waterfowl who received a prosthetic foot made by Granger Middle School students. The second is a story about two teachers who recently got married at Washington Junior High School. Tim and Kaitlyn Panega invited us to their special day, where they celebrated with students, family, and friends.

What is the most motivating part about your job?

The most motivating part of the job is earning the trust of the people I interview to share their stories with the local community. Even more rewarding is receiving their positive feedback on the finished product. It’s both fulfilling and inspiring.

What is your favorite thing to do outside of work? Hobbies?

Apart from spending time with my fianceé, Molly, I enjoy watching sports like soccer, boxing, and WWE, going for walks and runs, listening to music, and spending time with my family.

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

“Control the controllable.” I first heard John Cena say this in an interview with Chirs Van Vliet a few years ago, and the words stuck with me ever since. It’s a reminder to focus on what’s in front of you and what you can control, making the most out of those opportunities. As for everything else beyond your control, leave it to the world. The best you can do is manage how you react to it.

I think as teenagers we want life to unfold exactly as we imagine it, but that’s rarely how things go. This quote would remind my 16-year-old self to focus on himself and make the most of the opportunities in front of him, instead of worrying about what’s out of his hands.

Favorite TV news anchor or reporter?

Chris Van Vliet. While he’s more of an interviewer than a traditional anchor or reporter, I really enjoy his podcast interviews and admire how he connects with his guests.

Favorite show to watch on television, and why?

I don’t watch much TV at the moment apart from sports, but something I recently finished and really enjoyed was “Squid Game” season 2. I’m really looking forward to season 3.