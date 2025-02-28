Off Script with Justin Cornwell

Justin Cornwell grew up in Naperville. A graduate of Neuqua Valley High School and North Central College, he became the NCTV17 Sports Director in 2015.

As he celebrates his 10th anniversary with NCTV17, let’s go off script and get to know Justin Cornwell…

What drew you to NCTV17?

In 2015, I was looking to move back to the Chicago area after five years of working in sports television in Los Angeles, and the Sports Director position seemed like a great fit! Editors Note: Justin attended a summer camp program at NCTV17 in 1997 when he was in middle school!

What is the best part of working for NCTV17?

Getting to cover the highlights of so many outstanding teams and athletes from the community and tell their stories.

Favorite Naperville story?

Any time you get to cover a state championship game, it’s memorable. I love covering post season events because the stakes are high and it’s an exciting environment. Metea Valley girls volleyball winning the first state championship in school history was a memorable night.

What is the most motivating part about being a Sports Director?

Being able to share these great athletic stories with the community alongside a great sports department staff.

What is your favorite thing to do outside of work?

Spend time with my wife and two kids, running outside, watching sports.

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

Don’t be afraid to fail or take chances.

If you had a superpower, what would it be and why?

Teleportation, that would be a major time saver for when I am running late.

Next bucket list item?

Visiting as many baseball stadiums as possible.

Lightning round:

Favorite cuisine? Mexican food

Favorite seasoning? Hot sauce

Currently watching? Severance

Coffee order? I don’t drink coffee, in the winter I get a hot chocolate

Kids? A five year old son and a four year old daughter

Favorite board game? Scategories

Preferred genre of music? Classic and alternative rock

Any hidden talents? Juggling

Favorite cartoon character? Milhouse