Off Script with Kevin Machak

Kevin Machak spent his early years in Chicago, Arlington Heights, and Naperville. Then, his family spent five years living in Long Valley, NJ, before moving back to Naperville after Kevin’s junior year in high school. He attended Neuqua Valley and ran cross country and track for Coach Vandersteen. After graduating from Bradley University, Kevin started work at NCTV17 in the news department. He left for a couple of years to do local news at the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga, TN, and a Fox affiliate in Charlotte, NC, but life brought him back to Illinois, and he returned to NCTV17 once again. Since returning, Kevin has spent the majority of his time as a senior producer, responsible for creating video content for other nonprofits and businesses, and promotional videos for NCTV17. However, he still helps with news, particularly feature stories.

Kevin enjoys connecting people, not only through video storytelling, but through dancing and making people laugh. He loves spending time with his nieces and nephew or traveling with friends. Let’s go off script and get to know Kevin Machak.

What drew you to NCTV17?

I was fresh out of college, looking for work but with little experience. Originally from Naperville, I didn’t know about NCTV17 until a colleague of my mom’s recommended I look into it, so I did. After speaking with Liz, what drew me here were two things: 1) the people working here and 2) the creative opportunities/potential to tell great stories about the people and places practically in my own backyard.

What is the best part of working for NCTV17?

The best part is being able to meet so many wonderful people, share their stories, and connect them to viewers.

Favorite Naperville story?

Honor Flight Chicago: https://youtu.be/rlKS1XkFqsk I reported on this story in 2010 when our News Department was still in its infancy (and in Standard Definition!)

What is the most motivating part about being a Producer?

Seeing people’s reaction when watching a video I’ve completed, whether laughter, teary-eyed, or smiling, when I can elicit an emotional reaction via the power of video storytelling, I know I’ve done my job.

What is your favorite thing to do outside of work? Hobbies?

Being “Uncle Kevie” to four amazing nieces and one amazing nephew!

Line dancing – and teaching others to line dance @KickinItWithKevin on TikTok

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

Learn to love yourself; practice self-care and forgiveness. Learn from your mistakes so you don’t make the same ones over and over. And get good sleep.

If you could give your life a movie title, what would it be and why?

“Five, Six, Kevin, Eight!

In line dancing, we start off every dance counting off “5, 6, 7, 8!” So instead of the “7” it would be my name, Kevin, because it rhymes and I love a good rhyme/pun/play on words. The movie would be centered around my love of helping people connect with others, from dancing to video storytelling, and everything in between!

Lightning round:

Favorite city you’ve lived in? Naperville

Early bird or night owl? Night Owl

Currently watching? Ted Lasso

Coffee order? Iced Caramel Latte

Siblings? Two brothers (I’m the middle child)

Favorite time of year and activity? Summer and swimming

Preferred genre of music? Country & classic rock

Go-to snack? Ice cream

Plane, road trip, train, or cruise? Plane all the way! My most preferred, trusted, and quickest way to travel these days

Next bucket list item? Go exploring in Europe somewhere