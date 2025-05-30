Kim Pirc grew up in Minooka, Illinois, and attended St. Francis Academy in Joliet—an all-girls school at the time, now known as Joliet Catholic Academy. She went on to study at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Kim’s career in media began as an internship coordinator at Continental Cablevision, where she wore many hats, including director, producer, technician, and host. From there, she joined Channel Earth, a network launched by WGN icons Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong. After that folded, Kim went to work at College of DuPage as a multimedia specialist, producing and hosting the college’s magazine-style show, “Images.”

In 2000, Kim made the leap to New York City to join Network News Service, a cooperative of ABC, CBS, and Fox. She started as an editor and worked her way up to lead nightside producer in the newsroom, gathering stories from affiliates across the country, handling breaking news, and coordinating footage and feeds with those three networks.

From there, Kim moved on to NBC, where she was the senior supervising producer for NBCNews2Go, a new initiative at the time, which streamed NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC content live onto mobile devices. She also helped manage NBC News Mobile, which posted both original and repurposed content onto cell phones. As Kim said, “It was such a thrill every day to walk into work at 30 Rock.”

Let’s go Off Script with Kim Pirc, NCTV17 executive producer.

Who or what first sparked your interest in journalism?

My roommates in college were broadcast journalism majors, and I was often much more interested in their assignments than in my own, as a speech communication/psychology major. Once I graduated from college, I landed an internship with Continental Cablevision, where I learned both producing and technical skills…eventually becoming the internship coordinator there, teaching others as I had been taught!

What led you to join NCTV17?

I had been living in New York for about 10 years when I gave birth to my daughter. Though I loved working at NBC, the majority of my husband’s and my family were in Illinois, so we made the decision to move back in 2011 to be closer to them. I had hoped to step back from a full-time role in news to have more time with my daughter, but still keep my foot in the door…and as luck would have it, a former colleague, Liz Spencer, was looking for a part-time news supervisor at NCTV17. The rest is history!

What’s the best part of working for NCTV17?

My favorite part about working for NCTV17 is seeing the growth in our reporters over their time here. For many, this is their first job in the field, and to watch them pick up new skills, become more confident, and leave as seasoned storytellers is a true delight.

I also love being “in the know” about what’s happening in the community. That’s something that’s always drawn me to news in general.

Which Naperville story has stuck with you?

One story that’s always inspired me is that of Lucy Westlake, the record-setting mountain climber. We started covering Lucy early on in her journey, and what she has been able to accomplish at her young age is truly astounding.

What is your favorite thing to do outside of work?

My favorite thing to do is travel…I have a particular fondness for roadtrips. I’ve set foot in all but three states: North Dakota, Hawaii, and Alaska. I’m also a big foodhound and love trying new restaurants. I’m known for sometimes ordering more than one entree or dessert to be able to sample different dishes…and pick up some leftovers along the way. :) One of my other loves is musicals, something I’m happy to say my daughter now shares with me. Heading out to see a show with her is one of my favorite things to do.

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

Don’t worry about what others think. Have confidence in yourself, trust your gut, and dream big.

Lightning Round

Favorite city you’ve lived in? New York.

Early bird or night owl? Night owl, 100%.

Currently watching? I tend to have multiple shows going at a time that I bounce between…right now it’s Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, Severance, and a steady rewatch of ER.

Coffee order? Cinnamon dolce latte.

Hidden talent? Singing/acting.

Preferred genre of music? It varies, but I’ve been in an 80s alternative vibe lately. But more often than not these days I’m tuning in to a podcast…”Smartless” and “Dinner’s on Me” are two of my go-tos.

Favorite book? The Stand

Dream dinner guest (living or not)? My dad. What I wouldn’t give for one more dinner with him.

Most-used fun app on your phone? Fishdom. It’s my mind candy break.

Next bucket list item? Taking my kids on their first flight.