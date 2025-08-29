Stronger communities start with local news

At NCTV17, we believe strong local journalism is essential to a healthy, connected community. In Naperville and beyond, local news does more than report stories. It empowers residents, holds leaders accountable, and helps neighbors stay informed and engaged.

National research shows that about one in six Americans live in communities without any local news source, according to Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism‘s State of Local News Report released in 2025. This absence of local coverage is more than an information gap. It has real consequences. Studies show that in areas without local news, voter turnout declines, municipal borrowing costs rise, and community divisions deepen.

“Put simply, the absence of local news affects our democracy, our economy, and the health of our communities,” John Palfrey, president of the MacArthur Foundation, and Karen Rundlet, CEO of the Institute for Nonprofit News, wrote in a July 2025 commentary.

Here in Naperville, NCTV17 is proud to be a trusted source of hyperlocal news that connects people to what matters most: schools, local government, public safety and the stories of our neighbors.

Local journalism is often described as a public good, similar to public safety or education. Journalists serve as first responders during emergencies by sharing evacuation and shelter information. They act as watchdogs, reporting on school board policies and city spending. They also connect us by highlighting events, cultural programs and local achievements.

Supporting local news means supporting the foundation of community life. At NCTV17, we are committed to providing accurate, unbiased and accessible information. Our coverage is free and available to everyone because an informed community is an empowered one.

The way residents access that information has changed. Today, we deliver updates through email newsletters and social media, and all our content is available 24/7 at NCTV17.org.

But producing quality journalism takes resources. The economic model for local news has been disrupted over the last two decades, making it difficult for many outlets to survive without community support. That is why your involvement matters. When you support NCTV17, you invest in a stronger Naperville, one where residents stay informed, participate in local decisions and celebrate what unites us.

Whatever issues matter most to you—education, public health, the environment or civic engagement—local news is the foundation that helps us all work toward solutions together.

As Palfrey and Rundlet also wrote, “Whatever your first issue is, local news and journalism should be your second.” Without a shared set of facts, we cannot move forward together.

We invite you to join us in supporting independent local journalism. Together, we can keep Naperville informed, connected and empowered.