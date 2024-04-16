Where are you now Kamen Entchev?

Kamen Entchev was a sports reporter/anchor at NCTV17 from 2016 to 2018. He produced weekly sports features profiling either a local high school athlete or another sports-related story in the Naperville community. Kamen also anchored the sports segment within Naperville News 17 – the station’s weekly newscast.

Today, Kamen is a sports memorabilia podcast host at Ultimate Autographs. Here’s what Kamen had to say when we caught up with him recently:

What’s a story you told at NCTV17 that always brings a smile to your face?

I love the story I had the privilege of telling about young kids who play wheelchair basketball. I think it’s easy for young kids with physical issues to give up on sports and not make it part of their lives, losing out on team bonding and the positive physical, mental, and emotional parts of sports. Instead of giving up, these kids played wheelchair basketball and had the normalcy and positive impact of sports that their peers had.

How did your experience at NCTV17 contribute to your professional growth and development?

NCTV17 allowed me to improve my storytelling skills as a reporter, which I used at my next TV job as a sports reporter/anchor at the CBS station in Columbia/Jefferson City, Missouri. It also helped me stay organized with storytelling, from shooting to interviewing to writing the scripts.

Have you continued to work in the field of media or broadcasting?

My next job after NCTV17 was as a sports reporter/anchor at KRCG 13, the CBS affiliate in Columbia/Jefferson City, Missouri. Since then I have transitioned to something a bit different, but still a job that’s in sports broadcasting. I am currently a sports memorabilia podcast host at Ultimate Autographs. I am basically a game show host/salesman/sports podcaster. People are buying into the live breaks, or raffles that I host, for a chance to win autographed helmets, jerseys, etc., of some of the biggest names in sports like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and more.

What’s the best part of your current job?

I love having the chance to be on air talking about professional sports for 5-6 hours a day, sometimes longer. I enjoyed my time in local media covering local high school and college sports, but I’ve always wanted a bigger platform to be on air for longer and talk about the biggest names in professional sports. On this podcast, I get to voice my opinions on sports and it’s a fun interactive show where I get to bond over sports with our viewers.

What’s your favorite TV show and why?

It’s always hard to pick just one TV show, but I think a great, more recent one is Ted Lasso. As a die-hard sports fan with a journalism background, I love how Ted Lasso shows the challenges of sports but also how they can have a positive impact on people’s lives. I recommend it to everyone, not just sports fans.

How do you unwind and relax outside of work?

Not surprisingly, I watch and play sports outside of work. But otherwise, I love hanging out with my dogs and girlfriend. I also love watching a great TV show or going to the movies.

Are there any travel destinations that hold a special place in your heart?

I was born in Bulgaria, and many of my grandparents and extended family still live there. Any time I get to visit Bulgaria, it is very special to me to see my family. I also love visiting my college, the University of Missouri. That’s always been a special place to me, and it has helped me grow as a sports reporter and a person. I get good vibes when I’m there.

Do you have any pets?

I have three dogs that I love very much: my Golden Retriever Messi (named after my favorite soccer player), Italian Greyhound Radar, and my Chihuahua mix Henry. Dogs just want to give and receive love. I find that people can learn a lot from dogs. Even after a tough day, coming home to the dogs always puts a smile on my face.