Why values matter at NCTV17.

In 2024, as part of our strategic planning process, NCTV17 updated both our mission and vision statements. For the first time, we also added something we’d never had in writing before: a values statement.

Why do values matter to NCTV17 now?

Because while we’ve always lived our values, we had never formally stated them. Over the past 23 years that I’ve served as executive director, our team has led with action, demonstrating our commitment to ethical journalism, community connection, and innovation through the work we do every day.

This year, in collaboration with our board of directors, we decided it was time to bring those guiding principles to the forefront. Together, we defined the core values that have always shaped who we are, so that we can name them clearly, uphold them publicly, and ensure they continue to guide us into the future.

Here’s a look at the five values we chose, and why they matter to all of us at NCTV17:

1. Integrity

To all of us—staff and board alike—integrity had to come first. It’s the foundation of everything we do.

NCTV17 is a small station operating in the third-largest city in Illinois. Naperville has always been a big city with a small-town spirit. In a place like this, trust matters, and integrity is how we earn it.

Integrity shows up in how we report the news, how we treat our interview subjects and how we represent the people of Naperville. We hold ourselves to high standards, we do our homework and we approach every story with care.

It’s an honor and a privilege to tell the stories of this community, and we never take that for granted.

2. Community-centered

Being part of the community is one of the best parts of local journalism—and it’s something NCTV17 does exceptionally well.

We’re not reporting from the sidelines. We’re in the mix—attending events, talking with residents, collaborating with local organizations and striving to represent the many voices and neighborhoods that make up Naperville.

To be community-centered means we reach across all sectors—from our schools and small businesses to local government, faith groups and nonprofits. It’s a big job for a small station, but it’s also what makes the work so meaningful. It’s how we stay connected—and how we help connect others.

3. Journalistic ethics

This value speaks to the heart of who we are: a news organization, not just a content provider.

There’s a difference. Journalists follow a code of ethics—built on fairness, accuracy and verification. At NCTV17, we don’t publish a story until we’ve confirmed the facts. That may mean we’re not always the first to post something online—but we’re committed to being right, not just fast.

Not everyone who puts out content is a journalist. A content creator might share opinions, promote events or showcase their own activities—and that’s fine. Our role is different. We’re here to inform, not to influence. We report the facts and let our viewers draw their own conclusions.

That’s journalism. And that’s what we do.

4. Accessibility

Everyone in our community deserves access to reliable, local news—and we mean everyone.

That’s why our content is free and accessible. There’s no paywall on NCTV17.org. You can watch our newscasts, sports coverage, community talk shows and special events at no cost. You can share our stories, rewatch them and even stream our channel online 24/7.

We’re committed to meeting people where they are—whether that’s on TV, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn or NCTV17.org.

Accessibility also means producing content that reflects the full range of experiences and voices in our city.

5. Innovation

From the very beginning, NCTV17 has been centered on innovation. What started as a public access station has grown into a dynamic community television outlet, continually evolving to meet the needs of our viewers.

We moved beyond airing programs solely on Channel 17, expanding our reach with a strong digital presence on our website, streaming our channel, on-demand video and social media platforms. Back in 2007—before major networks adopted the practice—we began posting individual news stories and sports highlights online, not just full-length programs. We did it because we were listening. We saw how our audience wanted to consume content, and we adapted.

Innovation at NCTV17 means staying nimble, creative and forward-thinking. It’s how we stay relevant, how we stay connected—and how we keep serving our community in meaningful ways.

Values matter at NCTV17

These five values—integrity, community-centered, journalistic ethics, accessibility and innovation—aren’t just words on a website. They’re lived, every day, by the team at NCTV17 and upheld by our board of directors.

By putting them on paper in 2024, we’ve given our community a clearer window into who we are—and what they can count on from us. But make no mistake: These are the values we’ve been living all along.

Liz Spencer

Executive Director, NCTV17