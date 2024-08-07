$22.5M in damages in wrongful conviction | IPSD 204 tax referendum | National Night Out celebrations

City of Naperville ordered to pay $22.5M in damages for wrongful conviction

The city of Naperville must pay $22.5 million in damages for the wrongful conviction of a Naperville man who was accused of the murder of his mother-in-law.

The Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that a federal jury awarded the sum to the estate of William Amor, after deciding that his civil rights had been violated when a Naperville police officer framed him for the crime.

Amor had been found guilty for the 1995 murder of Marianne Miceli. That conviction was based on a confession from Amor, saying he had started a fire at her condo, which led to her death. At his original trial, Amor’s attorneys argued that confession had been coerced, and was false. Amor spent 22 years in prison before a judge ruled that based on Amor’s descriptions, it was scientifically impossible for events to unfold as described.

Amor was acquitted, and filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Naperville in 2018. He died in 2023, before the case went to trial.

Naperville city attorney Mike DiSanto said in a statement to the Tribune that the city was “disappointed” by the ruling and that city officials were considering their options, including whether to appeal.

IPSD 204 approves tax referendum question for safety and facility improvements

The Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education on Monday approved adding a tax referendum question on the Nov. 5 election ballot.

The referendum question will ask voters if the district should issue a $420 million bond for safety and facility improvements at all 33 buildings.

Find out more about the district’s ask and how the funds would be used.

Endeavor Health seeks dogs for Animal-Assisted Therapy program

Endeavor Health is looking for dogs to take part in its Animal-Assisted Therapy program at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville, as well as Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital.

To qualify, dogs must be at least one year old, follow basic commands without treat rewards, walk loosely on a leash without pulling, get along with other dogs and people, be current on vaccinations, and not be overly vocal. A more detailed list of qualifications and an application form are available on the healthcare provider’s website.

Those who qualify will be contacted for pre-screening, and then temperament testing on Sept. 6 or 7. Those selected would then undergo mandatory training in October.

National Night Out celebrations held throughout Naperville

Tuesday night more than 40 Naperville neighborhoods took part in National Night Out celebrations.

Also known as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” the annual event has become a tradition for police and fire departments across the country to strengthen relationships with area residents while also heightening crime awareness and drug prevention.

The city kicked off the celebrations on Monday with a community-wide family-friendly event of their own. Take a look at those festivities hosted at the Fry Family YMCA. And check back on the NCTV17 website later today to see some of the neighborhood fun from last night.

Naperville North alumna wins gold medal at math competition

Krishna Pothapragada, an alumna of Naperville North High School, recently earned a gold medal for his achievements at the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad competition in Bath, United Kingdom.

In addition to individual success, Pothapragada was part of a six-person Team USA, which took first place in this year’s event. A total of 609 students from 108 different countries took part in this year’s competition, which was held from July 11 to 22.

Tickets now on sale for Witches Night Out

Though we’re still in the midst of summer, the Naperville Woman’s Club has its eyes on fall, with tickets now available for its annual Witches Night Out event.

This year the club is again making it a “Glam Witches Night Out,” held on Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Matrix Club, 808 Illinois Rt. 59. Attendees are invited to dress up in their witchiest wardrobe, with prizes given for most glamorous, most original/creative, and best presentation/showmanship. The festivities will include dancing, photo-ops, tarot card readings, raffles, and a buffet.

Proceeds will benefit local charities and help provide scholarship donations. Canned goods for Loaves & Fishes Community Services will also be collected at the event, with a free raffle ticket for those who donate. More information is available on the event website.