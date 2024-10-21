Accidental discharge at Fox Valley Mall | Early voting expands | Santa workshop, hotline registration

No one injured in accidental discharge of “imitation firearm” at Fox Valley Mall

The Aurora Police Department says that a shot fired on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Fox Valley Mall was the result of an accidental discharge from an “imitation firearm,” according to a social media post from the department.

Authorities say the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. Police were called to the mall for a report of a shot fired. After investigating, they found that the shot fired happened when the fake firearm fell from the suspect’s clothes, and hit the ground.

The suspect fled, but was “quickly apprehended,” Aurora police said, and no one was injured.

Naperville woman charged with reckless homicide in May motorcycle crash

A Naperville woman has been charged with reckless homicide in a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old woman.

Adrienne Wheeler, 37, has also been charged with aggravated reckless driving, failure to signal when required, improper lane usage, and improper U-turn on roadway.

Early voting locations, hours expand today in DuPage and Will counties

Early voting locations expand today in DuPage and Will counties, as do the hours for voting.

Starting Monday, Oct. 21, there will be 24 voting locations open for DuPage County voters. In Naperville, those include:

Islamic Center of Naperville, 25W530 75 th St.

St. Mall of India, 776 S. IL Rt. 59

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

They’ll be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For Will County voters, 25 voting locations are now open. In Naperville, those include:

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

95th Street Public Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Rd.

Expanded voting hours vary by week, see the Will County Clerk website for full details.

Naperville first responders honored at 2024 CAPS Fire Department Awards Ceremony

Last Thursday, Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) held its annual fire department awards ceremony at Mesón Sabika. Over a dozen first responders were recognized for their outstanding efforts.

A hurricane water rescue, an outreach initiative, and the department’s 150th celebration were all honored as part of the program.

Registration for Santa’s Naperville Workshop and Santa’s Hotline starts tomorrow

Registration for the Naperville Park District’s Santa’s Naperville Workshop and Santa’s Hotline starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 22 at noon for Naperville residents. Nonresidents can sign up starting Thursday, Oct. 24 at noon.

Santa’s Naperville Workshop will take place at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals building, 441 Aurora Ave., from Dec. 2 to Dec. 22. Guests get a quick visit with Santa and a chance to take pictures. Registration is required, and there is a fee of $10 per family for residents, and $15 for nonresidents.

Santa’s Hotline lets kids get a special phone call from the man in red himself, or his wife, Mrs. Claus, on Wednesday, Dec. 4 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. During the call, kids will be addressed by name, and get to talk about gift ideas. Calls are free, but registration is required.