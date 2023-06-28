Air quality alert | Ribfest in September | Aurora pitch to Bears

Air quality alert for Naperville area due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Canadian wildfire smoke continues to affect the air quality in Naperville and the surrounding areas.

As of 9 a.m., airnow.gov showed Naperville with a 202 reading, falling in the “very unhealthy” range. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert that includes DuPage County and northern Will County, lasting until midnight tonight. Learn more about the potential impacts this can have.

Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest moves to September this year

The Exchange Club of Naperville announced Tuesday that its Ribfest event this year will take place on Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Read more about the event’s second year at the fairgrounds.

Aurora makes pitch to Chicago Bears for stadium site

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has invited the Chicago Bears to consider Aurora as a potential stadium relocation option.

In a letter to the Bears organization, Irvin noted Aurora’s recent business developments, including a planned $360 million Hollywood Casino Aurora resort, as well as the city’s accessibility by highway, train, and the Aurora Municipal Airport. The letter concludes with an invitation for the Bears to visit Aurora.

According to a press release from the City of Aurora, the Bears organization responded “quickly and positively.” Chicago still wants the Bears to remain downtown, but recently they’ve had competition in pitches from Arlington Heights, Waukegan, and Naperville.

DuPage County Health Department gets funding for new Crisis Recovery Center

The DuPage County Board voted Tuesday to provide funding for the DuPage County Health Department’s (DCHD) proposed 33,000-square-foot Crisis Recovery Center (CRC). Read more about this new $25.8 million facility in Wheaton.

ICN Celebrates Eid al-Adha

The Islamic Center of Naperville gathered for a community prayer this morning to recognize Eid al-Adha.

The holiday is celebrated by Muslims around the world to honor Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael, as well as mark the end of the pilgrimage – Hajj. Eid al-Adha lasts four days.