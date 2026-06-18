Block 59 mystery retailer incentive | Traffic safety campaign | Summer in the Parks

Naperville council supports Block 59 deal for undisclosed new retailer

A new retailer described as a “home goods and furniture-type use” could take root within Block 59, based on a proposal presented to Naperville officials.

Brixmor Property Group, the developer behind Block 59, shared tentative details about the potential undisclosed retailer while asking for an additional $1.85 million reimbursement from the city for redevelopment improvements at the site.

Read more about the proposed plans to accommodate the potential new business.

Traffic safety campaign for Fourth of July holiday kicks off Friday

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is joining other police agencies across Illinois in a traffic safety campaign centered around the Fourth of July holiday.

From June 19 through July 6, officers will be keeping a close eye out for impaired and unbuckled drivers.

Authorities remind the public to celebrate safely, picking a designated driver or arranging to use public transportation or a rideshare service if planning to drink or use cannabis or other drugs. Those who spot a drunk driver should pull over to a safe spot and call 911. Finally, drivers should ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts.

Naperville students, teammates win national STEM challenge with dental device

Dreaded trips to the dentist sparked an idea for four Chicagoland area middle schoolers to create a device they say fills a gap in the community.

Their invention, Plaque Tracker, has earned them first place in the CEF “You Be the Solution” Challenge, a national STEM competition, and a $16,000 scholarship.

Find out more about the dental device and how it works.

Book purchases updating middle school English in IPSD 204

Board members in Indian Prairie School District 204 have approved a purchase that will update middle school English classes and replace out-of-print titles with modern ones.

The school board allocated $115,000 to buy new whole-class texts from the CommonLit 360 curriculum and Vocabulary from Classical Roots books for students in the advanced Project Arrow track of middle school English.

The new books will help educators update and align the Project Arrow English curriculum at the middle school level beginning next year.

Summer in the Parks series brings Broadway favorites to Naperville

BrightSide Theatre and the Naperville Park District are teaming up this summer for a free, five-part family-friendly series, Summer in the Parks, that brings a touch of Broadway to community venues.

Each hour-long Summer in the Parks revue features five singers and four live musicians who perform selections from a number of musicals.

The first of the Summer in the Parks events kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Wagner Family Pavilion within the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive. Additional performances run through Sunday, Aug. 16, at various venues. For the full schedule, visit the park district’s website.