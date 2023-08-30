Blue supermoon tonight | Last Fling lot, street closures | Disc dog competition

Blue supermoon visible tonight

Tonight a blue supermoon will grace the skies. It’s the second of two full moons this month, which gives it the “blue moon” status, and will also appear larger than normal, as it is at the closest point in its orbit around Earth, which earns it the “supermoon” title.

Supermoons can be spotted about every three or four months. But blue moons typically only take place about every two or three years. The blue supermoon is a less common phenomenon, popping up about every 10 years. The next one will take place in 2037.

Tonight’s moon is scheduled to rise at 8:35 p.m.

Some parking lot, street closures for Last Fling start today

Some parking lot and street closures for the Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling start today.

The lots at the Alfred Ruben Riverwalk Community Center at 305 W. Jackson Ave., as well as the lot at the Naperville Park District Administration Building at 320 W. Jackson Ave. were closed this morning at 5 a.m. and will remain so through Monday, Sept. 4.

Part of Jackson Avenue in that area is also shut down, with a longer stretch and additional nearby street closures set to go into effect over the coming days. A map of affected areas along with times of closures can be found on the city’s website. The Last Fling kicks off Friday, Sept. 1 and runs through Monday, Sept. 4.

City starts budget workshops for 2024, reviews capital improvements

Last night Naperville City Council held its first of several budget workshops. This particular one focused on capital improvements in the 2024 budget. Find out what projects are slated for funds under the initial plan.

Student representatives needed for city boards and commissions

The City of Naperville has put out a call for Naperville high schoolers interested in serving as student representatives on some of the city’s boards and commissions.

Currently, there are more than 20 student positions available among 10 of the city’s boards and commissions. Students must live within the incorporated boundaries of Naperville to qualify. Any high school age student may apply, but seniors will be given preference.

Students chosen will also get to take part in a Leadership Academy, which was developed by local nonprofit KidsMatter. The Leadership Academy will provide information on meeting protocols and give leadership skills training to help both in the representative roles, and beyond. Application information is available on the city’s website. Applications are due Sept. 14.

Ashley Whippet disc dog competition this weekend

The 2023 Ashley Whippet World Series Invitational is coming to Naperville’s Nike Sports Complex at 288 W. Diehl Rd. on September 2 and 3, for the world finals.

The event is the longest-running disc dog competition series in the world. It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m each day. 75 teams from across the United States as well as Japan, Mexico, Canada and Puerto Rico will be taking part, in three different competition divisions.

Attendance for spectators is free. More information is available on the Ashley Whippet World Series Invitational website.