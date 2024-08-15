Bomb threat at Fox Valley Mall | Large house fire | First day for D203

Bomb threat temporarily shuts down portion of Fox Valley Mall

A bomb threat within Fox Valley Mall on Wednesday temporarily shut down a section of the shopping center, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the APD responded to Round1 Bowling & Arcade in the Fox Valley Mall after receiving a report of a bomb threat.

Police said they closed the eastern portion of the mall for patrol and investigation units, along with an ATF bomb dog, to search the area. After the investigation, authorities said no threat was found and the mall reopened.

Midday blaze at Naperville home causes $300K in damages

A midday blaze at a Naperville home on Wednesday caused $300,000 in damages and left residents displaced.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a single-family home in the 700 block of Wildflower Circle. Officials say the fire was under control within 45 minutes of the first crew’s arrival.

Naperville Park District releases late-season schedule

The Naperville Park District has released its late-season hours for Centennial Beach, Paddleboat Quarry, Carillon tours, and two splash pads.

Centennial Beach will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 15, but its late-season schedule will keep the facility open through Sept. 2. The Paddleboat Quarry will also close on Aug. 15, but they’ll operate through September on a weekend-only schedule, as staffing and weather allow.

Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower will offer tours on Saturdays and Sundays through the fall, as weather and staffing permits.

Naperville’s splash pads at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park and 95th Street Community Plaza will operate through the Labor Day weekend and then will close for the season.

Student representatives needed for city boards and commissions

Naperville invites resident high school students to apply for student leadership roles on the city’s boards and commissions.

Those interested can apply to serve on committees including the Financial Advisory Board, Historic Preservation Commission, and the Riverwalk Commission, among others. There are 24 seats available, with two student positions in each city group.

The program for sophomores, juniors, and seniors also involves a leadership academy, coordinated through a partnership between the city and local nonprofit KidsMatter.

Applications are due Monday, Sept. 9. For more information, visit Naperville’s website.

First day of school for D203 students

Today is the first day of school for students at Naperville School District 203. Students return to the classroom today at the 22 different schools across the district for another year of learning and friendship.

Indian Prairie School District 204 students are back to school on Thursday, Aug. 22.