BUILD Act mixed opinions | Loaves & Fishes Hub 2.0 | Need for NeeDoh

Mixed opinions circulating on statewide BUILD Act housing proposals
A set of state bills called the BUILD Act is garnering a variety of opinions about whether it’s a reasonable way to increase affordable housing in Illinois — especially amid concerns that portions of the proposal could decrease local control.
Since its introduction in March, the BUILD Act has drawn support from some housing advocacy groups and Democratic lawmakers, while also attracting criticism from some mayors and municipal organizations.
Learn more about the BUILD Act and the differing opinions around it.
Loaves & Fishes expanding fight against hunger with Hub 2.0
Loaves & Fishes Community Services held a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, May 6, to kick off construction of its Hub 2.0, an expansion of its space to help in its fight against hunger.
This new build will add another 32,000 square feet to its existing 30,000 square-foot facility in Aurora.
Find out more about how Hub 2.0 will help meet growing demand and also support other food pantries.
Naperville toy store owners note the need for NeeDoh
A squishy toy that’s been around since 2017 has become a new fad. Naperville toy shop owners are noting the sudden surge in demand for NeeDoh, and their struggle to keep up with supply.
Announced drops of the product have resulted in long lines and immediate sell-outs.
Find out more about this need for NeeDoh.
Transportation, food vendor contracts approved in IPSD 204
Indian Prairie School District 204 has buses and lunches covered for next year, with renewed contracts now inked with existing vendors for both services.
This means Organic Life will continue to provide breakfast and lunch services, while First Student will continue operating District 204 buses.
The school board approved the contract renewals during its most recent meeting, with price increases of 2.7% for food service and 5% for transportation.
Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead
It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.
May 11 – DuPage Community Concert Band at Belushi Performance Hall
May 12 – Percussion Ensemble at Belushi Performance Hall
May 13 – Welcome to the Block at Block 59
May 13 – Middle Squared: Mid-Century Modern in the Midwest at Nichols Library
May 13 – Chamber Orchestra at Belushi Performance Hall
May 14 – Guitar Ensemble at Playhouse Theatre
May 14 – Crafternoon: Dried Blooms on Canvas at 95th Street Library
May 14 – Golden Days (Adults 55+) Mosaic Art at Naper Settlement
May 14 – Naperville Architecture Walking Tour at Naper Settlement
May 14 – The Colonel’s Weapons Collection at Cantigny
May 14 – Murder Most Foul at Grace United Methodist Church
May 14 – Chamber Singers and Concert Choir at Belushi Performance Hall
May 15 – Cop on a Rooftop at Dunkin’
May 15 – Kids Night Out – School’s Out at Fort Hill Activity Center
May 15 – Jazz/Pop Combos at Belushi Performance Hall
May 15, 16 – Native Plant Sale at DuPage County Fairgrounds
May 16 – See What Nature is Saying: A Photography Walk for the Soul at McDowell Grove Forest Preserve
May 16 – Abstract Art Workshop at Naperville Art League
May 16 – Naperville Plays: Spring at Naper Settlement
May 16 – Passport to Safety at Safety Town
May 16 – Temperate Asia Collection Member Trail Mixer at The Morton Arboretum
May 16 – Govinda’s Summer Food & Wedding Showcase Festival at ISKCON Temple of Naperville
May 16 – AIANA 3rd Annual Asian Heritage Fest at Mall of India
May 16 – Illinois Humanities Community Conversations: History Belongs to All of Us at Naper Settlement
May 16 – NAMI DuPage’s Shine a Light Gala: Growing Hope at Marriott Chicago – Naperville
May 16 – American Reflections at Wentz Hall
May 16, 17 – Fishin’ Kids at May Watts Park
May 16, 17 – Soap Box Derby Spring Rally at 1695 Frontenac Road
May 16, 17 – Naperville Artisan Market at CityGate Centre
May 17 – Young People’s Competition – Audition at McAninch Arts Center
May 17 – Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue at Neuqua Valley High School
May 17 – Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Motorcycle Show in downtown Naperville
May 17 – Self Defense Workshop at Judd Kendall VFW
May 17 – Speakeasy Escape Room at Naper Settlement
May 17 – Vaisakhi Mela 2026 at Aura Club & Banquets
May 18 – Trivia for a Cause at Elements at Water Street
May 18 – Eating Disorder Recovery Celebration and Candlelight Vigil at Endeavor Health Linden Oaks Hospital