BUILD Act mixed opinions | Loaves & Fishes Hub 2.0 | Need for NeeDoh

Mixed opinions circulating on statewide BUILD Act housing proposals

A set of state bills called the BUILD Act is garnering a variety of opinions about whether it’s a reasonable way to increase affordable housing in Illinois — especially amid concerns that portions of the proposal could decrease local control.

Since its introduction in March, the BUILD Act has drawn support from some housing advocacy groups and Democratic lawmakers, while also attracting criticism from some mayors and municipal organizations.

Learn more about the BUILD Act and the differing opinions around it.

Loaves & Fishes expanding fight against hunger with Hub 2.0

Loaves & Fishes Community Services held a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, May 6, to kick off construction of its Hub 2.0, an expansion of its space to help in its fight against hunger.

This new build will add another 32,000 square feet to its existing 30,000 square-foot facility in Aurora.

Find out more about how Hub 2.0 will help meet growing demand and also support other food pantries.

Naperville toy store owners note the need for NeeDoh

A squishy toy that’s been around since 2017 has become a new fad. Naperville toy shop owners are noting the sudden surge in demand for NeeDoh, and their struggle to keep up with supply.

Announced drops of the product have resulted in long lines and immediate sell-outs.

Find out more about this need for NeeDoh.

Transportation, food vendor contracts approved in IPSD 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 has buses and lunches covered for next year, with renewed contracts now inked with existing vendors for both services.

This means Organic Life will continue to provide breakfast and lunch services, while First Student will continue operating District 204 buses.

The school board approved the contract renewals during its most recent meeting, with price increases of 2.7% for food service and 5% for transportation.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

May 11 – DuPage Community Concert Band at Belushi Performance Hall

May 12 – Percussion Ensemble at Belushi Performance Hall

May 13 – Welcome to the Block at Block 59

May 13 – Middle Squared: Mid-Century Modern in the Midwest at Nichols Library

May 13 – Chamber Orchestra at Belushi Performance Hall

May 14 – Guitar Ensemble at Playhouse Theatre

May 14 – Crafternoon: Dried Blooms on Canvas at 95th Street Library

May 14 – Golden Days (Adults 55+) Mosaic Art at Naper Settlement

May 14 – Naperville Architecture Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

May 14 – The Colonel’s Weapons Collection at Cantigny

May 14 – Murder Most Foul at Grace United Methodist Church

May 14 – Chamber Singers and Concert Choir at Belushi Performance Hall

May 15 – Cop on a Rooftop at Dunkin’

May 15 – Kids Night Out – School’s Out at Fort Hill Activity Center

May 15 – Jazz/Pop Combos at Belushi Performance Hall

May 15, 16 – Native Plant Sale at DuPage County Fairgrounds

May 16 – See What Nature is Saying: A Photography Walk for the Soul at McDowell Grove Forest Preserve

May 16 – Abstract Art Workshop at Naperville Art League

May 16 – Naperville Plays: Spring at Naper Settlement

May 16 – Passport to Safety at Safety Town

May 16 – Temperate Asia Collection Member Trail Mixer at The Morton Arboretum

May 16 – Govinda’s Summer Food & Wedding Showcase Festival at ISKCON Temple of Naperville

May 16 – AIANA 3rd Annual Asian Heritage Fest at Mall of India

May 16 – Illinois Humanities Community Conversations: History Belongs to All of Us at Naper Settlement

May 16 – NAMI DuPage’s Shine a Light Gala: Growing Hope at Marriott Chicago – Naperville

May 16 – American Reflections at Wentz Hall

May 16, 17 – Fishin’ Kids at May Watts Park

May 16, 17 – Soap Box Derby Spring Rally at 1695 Frontenac Road

May 16, 17 – Naperville Artisan Market at CityGate Centre

May 17 – Young People’s Competition – Audition at McAninch Arts Center

May 17 – Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue at Neuqua Valley High School

May 17 – Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Motorcycle Show in downtown Naperville

May 17 – Self Defense Workshop at Judd Kendall VFW

May 17 – Speakeasy Escape Room at Naper Settlement

May 17 – Vaisakhi Mela 2026 at Aura Club & Banquets

May 18 – Trivia for a Cause at Elements at Water Street

May 18 – Eating Disorder Recovery Celebration and Candlelight Vigil at Endeavor Health Linden Oaks Hospital