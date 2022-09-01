Capitol Breach Guilty Plea | Take a Hike Challenge | Trisha Prabhu Event

Capitol Breach Guilty Plea

A Naperville woman pleaded guilty yesterday to a misdemeanor related to the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021. Dawn Frankowski was charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. According to court documents, she was inside the building about 11 minutes and entered two offices. As part of the plea deal, she must pay $500 in restitution. She faces a maximum of six months in prison, and will be sentenced Nov. 30.

Drive Sober Reminder

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Department is reminding those planning celebrations this Labor Day weekend to do so responsibly. They are partnering with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement in a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that’s already underway, and will last through the early morning of September 6. Police remind the public to plan ahead and designate a sober driver, or use public transportation or a ride-share service to prevent impaired driving. Party hosts are encouraged to include non-alcoholic beverages and lots of food. And all are reminded the importance of buckling up. Law enforcement will be out keeping an especially watchful eye for any impaired, distracted or unbuckled drivers.

Take a Hike! Challenge

A group of local organizations is telling the public to “Take a Hike!” Edward-Elmhurst Health, The Conservation Foundation, the Elmhurst Park District, the Naperville Park District, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise have united to help encourage the public to get outside and get fit through the third annual Healthy Driven Take a Hike! Challenge. Those interested can sign up online, take hikes anywhere they like, then turn in the tracking form with six completed hikes to get the Take a Hike! Trail Blaze Award. There’s a map of hiking trails and some hiking tips online to get folks started.The challenge begins today and lasts through October 27.

Trisha Prabhu Author Visit

On Wednesday night, Naperville’s 95th Street Library hosted an author visit for Trisha Prabhu. The Naperville native recently published her first book, “Re-Think the Internet: How To Make The Digital World A Lot Less Sucky.” It features a series of stories about digital citizenship, showing readers how to curb cyberbullying. During the event, Prabhu read a chapter from her book, spoke about why she decided to become an author, and answered questions from the audience about her experience as the inventor of the ReThink app. Prabhu recently graduated from Harvard University, and will continue her education at the University of Oxford in England.