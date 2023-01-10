Changes considered for D203 high school music program

The structure of music instruction at Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools could be changed with a more defined list of requirements as soon as this fall, based on a plan discussed in depth at a Naperville School District 203 school board meeting Monday.

Changes could include prerequisites for students pursuing band and orchestra as a course during the regular school day or as an extracurricular activity. D203 administrators have proposed a greater list of requirements for enrollment, based on a review of current enrollment trends and staffing needs.

At the board meeting, officials heard from several students who were concerned the heightened list of requirements could impact their ability to pursue their love of music while dually exploring other curricular options.

The school board is slated to vote on a plan for the 2023-24 school year at its next meeting Jan. 23.

Substitute teacher pay change

The D203 school board also approved several changes to its substitute teacher pay structure at Monday’s meeting, which will go into effect immediately for the second half of the current school year.

The changes include a higher level of pay for retired District 203 teachers who return to one of the schools on an as-needed basis. Their rate of pay would be $175 per day, instead of the standard $110 per day.

District 203 is also implementing a so-called surge pay policy of $135 per day when demand for substitute teachers is high.

Naperbrook Golf Course water issues

On Thursday, the Naperville Park Board voted to waive its normal bidding process in order to expedite a fix to some water issues at Naperbrook Golf Course that resulted in no water service at the course. Read more about it here.

Toasting for a Cause

Loaves & Fishes Community Services and Naperville’s Catch 35 will hold Toasting for a Cause on Feb. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will feature a five-course meal from Catch 35 with exclusive wine pairings, all while raising funds for Loaves & Fishes.

Ticket information is available on the Loaves & Fishes website.