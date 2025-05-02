Chi Tea opening today | Duck race returns | ‘Miss Bev’ remembered

Chi Tea opens in Naperville today

Bubble tea shop Chi Tea is opening in Naperville today at 3 p.m., at 1316 Illinois Route 59, Suite 108.

Chi Tea’s menu features sandwiches, burgers, sides, and a variety of bubble tea drinks. The Naperville location will be the business’s fifth in the Chicagoland area.

The first 50 customers at the Naperville location will receive free banana pudding, and free chai will be offered with every order throughout the day.

Photo courtesy: Chi Tea

Incoming council member inauguration to take place on Sunday

This Sunday, May 4, the incoming council members for the new term will be sworn in at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Returning council members Ian Holzhauer and Benny White will be back for another 4-year term, and will be joined on the dais by newcomers Mary Gibson and Ashfaq Syed.

Syed will be making history once he is sworn in, becoming the first Indian American and Muslim seated on the city’s dais.

Naperville Riverwalk Duck Race returns

The Downtown Naperville Alliance announced it will host the returning Riverwalk Duck Race on Friday, June 6, at 11 a.m., near the Eagle Street Bridge and the covered bridge.

Rubber ducks can be purchased from the DNA for a chance to win prizes, with first place taking home $1,981, a nod to the year the Riverwalk was founded. A total of 2,025 ducks will be available for purchase until Thursday, June 5, at 11:59 p.m. No ducks will be sold on the day of the race.

The event is being held in partnership with Positively Naperville and Castle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Naperville. Net proceeds will support the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation.

Naperville remembers Creative Nursery School’s Miss Bev

Longtime Naperville resident and preschool teacher Beverly Eigenberg, better known as ”Miss Bev,” was thought of by many as a champion for children.

She died April 6 at the age of 87, but the life lessons she taught will continue for generations to come.

Learn more about Miss Bev’s impact on the community.

Bob Odenkirk receives a Tony Award nomination

Naperville native Bob Odenkirk received a Tony Award nomination yesterday for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his portrayal of Shelley Levene in “Glengarry Glen Ross.”



The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Mamet first premiered in London in 1983 and focuses on the ruthless world of real estate sales. The current revival marked Odenkirk’s Broadway debut.

The 78th Tony Awards will be held June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Local students win corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarships

Three local students have won corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. They are among approximately 830 high school seniors selected, according to an NMSC news release.

The local recipients are Ajay Teja Kavuri of Metea Valley, who plans to study computer science; Helen H. Liang of Naperville Central, who looks to study law; and Kavita A. Rajan of Neuqua Valley, who plans to study environmental engineering.

Kavuri’s scholarship is sponsored by Southern Company, Liang’s by Pfizer Inc., and Rajan’s by McGraw Hill, LLC. By the end of the 2025 National Merit Scholarship program, more than 6,900 finalists will have received scholarships totaling nearly $26 million.