Child rescued from icy pond | More coyote sightings | Weather warmup this week

Good Samaritans save child that fell into icy pond in Lisle

Good Samaritans saved a child that fell into an icy pond in Lisle on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m., when the child wandered from their home onto the icy pond, located outside of the Lakeside Apartment Complex in the 4700 block of Lake Trail Drive, according to a news release by the Lisle Police Department.

Onlookers were able to rescue the child, who had fallen into the water, and administered aid. First responders then arrived at the scene, and took the child to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

“This was one courageous act,” Lisle Deputy Chief Craig Gomorczak said in the release. “We encourage the public to exercise caution around bodies of water and ice, as they can be unpredictable and dangerous.”

Note – Stock image photo

Expect to see more coyotes in DuPage with mating season underway

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County says the public should expect to see more coyotes out and about, as they’ve entered their late-winter mating season.

The coyotes are on the move, looking for a mate and keeping an eye on their territories.

Learn what you should do if you encounter one.

Weather warmup with spring-like temperatures this week

After an icy blast last week, the Naperville area will be seeing a warmup, with spring-like temperatures in store, according to the National Weather Service.

Things kick off today with sunny skies and a high of 56 degrees, though scattered showers will move in tonight. Tuesday will see a high of 51, with showers overnight lasting into Wednesday. But the warmers temps will hold, with a high of 54.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 45, but sunny skies and a high of 52 look to be in the cards for Friday.

Safe Harbor children’s waiting room at DuPage courthouse offers free service for parents

The Child Friendly Courts Foundation is reminding the public about the Safe Harbor children’s waiting room, a space on the first floor of the DuPage County Courthouse where kids can safely wait while their parents attend to courthouse business.

The supervised playroom is open to kids between the ages of 6 months to 13. It’s a free service, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., though it closes from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Parents are given a pager upon drop off of their child.

Those interested in using the space must fill out a registration form.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Ongoing through March 31 – 2025 Naperville Judd Kendall VFW Post Benefit Plant Sale, orders currently accepted online. Pickup will be Friday, May 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW, 908 Jackson Ave.

February 25 – Meson Sabika fundraiser for California wildfire victims, 1025 Aurora Ave, Naperville. 100% of all sales to be donated to World Vision to support relief efforts.

February 25 – Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Candidate Forum hosted by NCTV17. Streamed live on Channel 17 and NCTV17 website at 7 p.m., available on demand the next day.

February 26 – The Inaugural Douglass & Wells Lecture, presented by All Saints Church Naperville at Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave. Ste. 131, 7:30 p.m. Fr. Esau McCaulley, PhD. will speak on the Bible and the Black Church. Free event, registration required.

February 27 – Craft by Beer: Science Trivia and Test Tubes at Naper Settlement, 523 S Webster St, Naperville, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. See website for tickets.

March 1 – Pruning Landscape Plants, Knoch Knolls Nature Center River Room, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd, Naperville, 10 a.m. Ron Biondo, author and retired landscape designer/horticulturist gives pruning tips. Free event, registration required.

March 1 – Chords for Kids Concert, North Central Concert Winds, at North Central’s Wentz Concert Hall, 7 p.m. Free event, ticket required, see website for details.

March 1 and 2 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

March 2 – Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk, Check-in will be at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 244 S. Main Street., 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. See website for tickets.

March 2 – Naperville Municipal Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 3 p.m.

March 3 – Wellness Series: Age is Only a Number, presented by Naperville Park District at Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free for Fort Hill Fitness members, who must register in person at the Fort Hill Activity Center or by phone at 630-995-8900. Nonmember fees are $5: they must register online.

March 4 – Lunch and Learn – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian – Kroehler Manufacturing Company, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration required.

March 6 – Family STEM Night – Over the Rainbow, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration required.

March 6 – “Jazz Inspirations” concert presented by the Naperville Winds at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 7:30 p.m. See website for tickets.

March 7 to April 18, every Friday – VFW Fish Fry, at Judd Kendall VFW, 908 W. Jackson.

March 8 – City Council Candidate Forum hosted by Chinese American Women in Action (CAWA) and Alliance of Indian Americans of Naperville Area (AIANA) at Nichols Library Community Room, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free event, attendees asked to register online.

March 8 – Mental Health and Wellness Symposium, Metea Valley High School, 1801 N. Eola Rd., 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free event, registration required.

March 8 – R&B Soul Food Brunch presented by Mays Music Centre of Excellence. Held at Go Brewing, 1665 Quincy Ave., at 10:30 a.m. See website for tickets.

March 8 – Winter Whiskey Tasting, The Morton Arboretum’s Firefly Pavilion, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. Two tastings: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. See website for tickets.