City budget talks | Body of missing diver recovered | WONC relocates

Naperville officials propose $210.7 million in capital improvement projects in 2027

Budget talks on Naperville’s municipal funding plans for the year ahead are officially underway.

The city council on Monday held the first of potentially three budget workshops, with the initial discussion focusing on a proposed $210.7 million for capital improvement projects in 2027.

Read more about the city’s CIP plans for the year ahead, and what residents and the council had to say about several of the proposed items.

Nonprofit team recovers body of Naperville diver in Lake Michigan

The body of a Naperville man, who went missing during a Lake Michigan dive on Saturday, Sept. 5, was recovered by a nonprofit search and recovery team.

Dr. Michael Jones, 54, went missing while he was on a technical deep-sea scuba dive to explore a shipwreck.

Learn more about the efforts of the group Bruce’s Legacy to help find Jones.

Three IPSD 204 projects receive Illinois Education Association grants

Three educators in Indian Prairie School District 204 each have received a $1,000 SCORE grant from the Illinois Education Association to support projects in literacy, fine arts and music.

Longwood Elementary Student Services Coordinator Tiauana King plans to use the grant to fund a “One School, One Book” reading program. At Cowlishaw Elementary, Chris Cook, a gifted program teacher, plans to expand access to theater, fine arts and creative learning.

At Scullen Middle School, orchestra teacher Daryl Silberman applied for the grant to support “Soundwave Saraswati,” a project to help students explore Islamic music, Carnatic classical music from south India and Hindustani music from north India.

New address, same frequency for North Central’s WONC

Student-run radio station WONC-FM 89.1 is putting the finishing touches on its new location in the basement of Schneller Hall, 147 S. Loomis St.

The North Central College station made the move from Oliver Hall, which was demolished this summer to make room for a new student commons facility.

Find out more about the station and its new space.

Performance, collective tapestry celebrate culture at Naper Settlement

On Sunday, Naper Settlement held performances from cultures around the world and a collective tapestry-making project that wove together Naperville-area diversity.

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts hosted the “Nature and Narratives” event as part of its “Creative Placemaking” initiative.

Learn more about the event and the tapestry now on display at North Central College.