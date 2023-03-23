Council adopts pollinator aid resolution | D203 staff increases | A Celebration of India

City Council adopts resolution supporting monarch, pollinator habitats

The Naperville City Council has adopted a new resolution to create more and better habitats for native pollinators like monarch butterflies and bees.

The move was encouraged by the DuPage Monarch Project, which has launched a countywide initiative in those efforts.

Action items included within the resolution include creating at least one monarch way station, partnering with local conservation groups to expand pollinator gardens and native plantings, and increasing public awareness about pollinators through education and signage near monarch-friendly plantings.

Staffing increases at Naperville School District 203

District 203’s board of education gave final approval at its Monday meeting to a staffing plan across all grade levels for the upcoming year that reflects an increase of 21.1 full-time equivalency positions.

Administrators first presented the staffing proposal early this month. Several reasons have been cited for the increase in staffing, including enrollment projections across all grade levels, as well as an examination of what types of programs and services are needed districtwide, such as mental health support.

New hires within Indian Prairie School District 204

The Indian Prairie School District 204 School Board made two new appointments at its meeting on Monday.

Rodney Jones has been named as the new assistant principal of Metea Valley High School. He’ll take over for Dan DeBruycker, who’s moved up to the role of Metea Valley principal. Jones has been dean of students at Neuqua Valley High School for the past 10 years.

And Barbi Chisholm has been chosen as IPSD 204’s new director of middle school curriculum. She takes over the role from Tarah Fowler, who has been named as the new principal of White Eagle Elementary in Naperville. Chisholm is new to IPSD 204, having most recently served as principal of Garfield Elementary School in Elgin.

Naperville Park District hiring event March 27

The Naperville Park District is hosting a hiring event on March 27 at Fort Hill Activity Center at 20 Fort Hill Drive.

The park district will be offering opportunities for summer, part-time, and full-time employment. Job descriptions are available on the park district’s website.

High school and college students in particular are encouraged to come out to explore summer job options at spots like Centennial Beach, the Paddleboat Quarry, and summer camps.

The hiring event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A Celebration of India to be held March 25

A Celebration of India, a three-hour showcase of the music, dancing, and culture of Southeast Asia and India, will take place Saturday, March 25 at the Yellow Box at 1635 Emerson Lane.

The event will feature the Grammy-nominated Berklee Indian Ensemble, along with a performance by the Tarana School of Music and Dance. It’s all being sponsored by the Northern Illinois University College of Business, and presented by the Indian Student Association.

The show will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Today is the final day to buy tickets, which are available through the Eventbrite website.