Crime Statistics | Block 59 business district | Bridal gown giveaway

Naperville Police Department releases 2022 crime statistics

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) has released the city’s crime statistics for 2022.

The city saw an increase in firearm seizures last year, with 198 seized in 2022 compared to 146 in 2021. More than half of those were seized during traffic stops.

Another issue on the rise is fleeing and eluding officers, with 137 incidents reported in 2022. An increase was noted as well in the number of fatal drug overdoses, with nine reported last year as opposed to two the year before.

But some numbers showed a decline. Both personal and property crime were overall lower compared to 2021, according to police. Within those categories, the most reported crimes fell into the categories of assault, theft, fraud, and vandalism. Police say in many instances, crimes might have been avoided if residents had locked up their belongings, and remind the public to do so.

Council moves forward on Block 59 Business District plan

Naperville City Council has directed staff to prepare an ordinance finalizing the Block 59 business district plan, a project led by real estate company Brixmor Property Group, Inc.

The 6-3 vote for that direction was made after a public hearing was held on the subject at last night’s council meeting.

The new district is proposed for what the company is calling its Block 59 property, which includes the Heritage Square shopping center at the northeast corner of Route 59 and Aurora Ave. Brixmor had originally asked for its full property holdings in that area, which stretch up to Jefferson Avenue, to be included in the district. But council requested that they adjust the boundaries to exclude the northern portion.

All properties within the business district will have a 1% sales tax, meant to fund $13.4 million in required expenses for infrastructure improvements. Brixmor plans to redevelop the area, tearing down most of the buildings to create a new restaurant and entertainment district, which would include a community lawn.

Council approves SECA allocations

Also last night Naperville City Council unanimously approved the proposed Special Events and Community Arts Commission’s (SECA) Grant Fund Program allocations.

Last December, SECA commissioners divided up about $1.04 million in available food and beverage tax dollars among more than 50 different requests for initiatives and community events in the City of Naperville in 2023.

Some newly funded initiatives this year include Turning Pointe Autism Foundation’s contribution to the Summer Sculpture Project in Downtown Naperville, the Academy of The Arts “AOTA IMPACT Summer Intensives,” and the Downtown Naperville Alliance’s “Characters on Water Street.”

NCTV17 is funded in part by a grant from SECA..

Noon Whistle to hold St. Baldrick’s fundraiser

Noon Whistle Brewing is hosting a fundraiser to support St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a childhood cancer research charity.

As per tradition, the focus of the Brews for a Cure event will be head shaving, with supporters going bald in honor of the cause. There will also be food trucks, games, and kids activities at the event. Noon Whistle is also branding a St. Baldrick’s beer, with a percentage of the sales that day going to St. Baldrick’s.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on March 12. Those interested in signing up for a shave or just donating to the cause can check out the event website.

Bridal gown giveaway at Bri’Zan Couture

Bri’Zan Couture is holding a special bridal gown giveaway in honor of its 15th anniversary.

The shop at 827 N. Washington Street is holding a drawing in which one winner will be selected each Friday in March to win a free wedding gown. There will be more than 100 off the rack dresses to choose from.

Entries can be made on the store’s website, and are open from now through March 2.