D203 board member censured again | Naperville teen sets record | North secures playoff spot

Naperville 203 board member censured for second time

Naperville School District 203 board of education member Melissa Kelley Black has been censured by her elected colleagues for the second time in less than a year.

The board voted in favor of a resolution to censure Kelley Black on Monday, citing social media posts and sharing confidential information during teacher contract negotiations as one of multiple reasons for the second censure.

Read more about the censure and what Kelley Black and other board members had to say about it.

Naperville teen sets world record for tallest toothpick tower

More than 20,000 toothpicks and 400 glue sticks later, a Naperville teen appears to have broken the Guinness World Record for the tallest toothpick tower.

17-year-old Eric Klabel set the new, still-to-be-certified record last Friday with his 17.3 foot structure of the Eiffel Tower.

Take a look at his tower and learn what other record he broke.

Naperville-area student artists help spread crime prevention message

The Naperville Police Department, along with Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, and some private schools, recently celebrated the students whose artwork was selected for the 2025-26 Crime Prevention Calendar.

Find out more about the calendar and the student contributions.

NCTV17 Executive Director chosen as Kids’ Champion Award recipient

KidsMatter has selected NCTV17 Executive Director Liz Spencer as the recipient of this year’s Kids’ Champion Award.

Spencer will receive the honor at the organization’s 2025 EMPOWER Gala on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Naperville. The nonprofit says it chose Spencer for her support of the group, as well as her commitment to the Naperville community and dedication to empowering youth.

The gala will also mark the launch of the group’s 25th anniversary and will feature a speech by actress, author, and mental health advocate Mariel Hemingway.

Naperville North football rides heart-pounding victories into the playoffs

As high school football enters the final week of the regular season, Naperville North just locked up its fifth straight playoff appearance, improving to 5-3.

Multiple nail-biting games were in the mix…a comeback victory over Neuqua in the final minutes of week seven, and clinching two overtime wins, most recently over the Sandburg Eagles in week six.

See some of the highlights from those hard-won games that got them to the playoffs.