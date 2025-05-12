D203’s proposed budget | Fleet team in top 10 | NNHS Rocketry Club makes nationals

Naperville District 203 unveils proposed 2025-26 school year budget

Naperville School District 203 officials recently presented a draft of the proposed 2025-26 school year budget as reviews with the board of education and a citizen advisory group gets underway.

The budget, which the board could vote on June 16, includes a proposed 3.29% increase in revenues and a 6.52% increase in expenses.

Find out more about Naperville 203’s draft 2025-26 school year budget.

City of Naperville Public Works Fleet Services Division named one of top 10 fleets in Americas

The city of Naperville’s Department of Public Works Fleet Services Division has been named among the top 10 best fleets in the Americas by the National Association of Fleet Administrators.

The Naperville department landed at No. 7 in the group’s “100 Best Fleets in the Americas” ranking. This is the first year the city’s fleet team, which takes care of routine and emergency maintenance and repair for city vehicles and equipment, has cracked the top 10 in the lineup, having made it into the top 100 each year since 2014.

The rankings look at public fleets throughout North and South America, considering factors such as energy management, financial management, accountability, collaboration/creativity, technology use, and doing it right the first time.

NNHS Rocketry Club gets ready to blast off to the National Finals

The NNHS Rocketry Club recently qualified for the 2025 American Rocketry Challenge national finals. Now, the team is busy testing their rockets so they’re ready for the contest.

Get a look at them in action as they prepare to blast off for the competition.

A mother’s memory lives on in daughter’s new children’s book

Three generations of creativity were woven into a new children’s book by one Naperville local. Heather Lewandowski combined her late mother’s artwork, along with hers and her daughter’s, to create “The Best Summer Day.”

Learn more about how Lewandowski rediscovered the manuscript and saw it through, paying honor to her mom in the process.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday! Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

May 12 – DuPage Community Concert Band Concert at College of DuPage’s Belushi Performance Hall

May 13 – Identity Theft, Scams, and What to do presented by State Representative Janet Yang Rohr and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office

May 13 – Percussion Ensemble at College of DuPage’s Belushi Performance Hall

May 14 – Little Miss Ann in Concert at Nichols Library Community Room

May 14 – Chamber Orchestra at College of DuPage’s Belushi Performance Hall

May 15 – Origins of Naperville Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

May 15 – Guitar Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center

May 15 to 18 – Live Music in the Beer Garden at Cantigny

May 16 – Cop on a Rooftop event at Dunkin’ Donuts

May 17 – Greater Chicago Soapbox Derby Spring Rally on Naperville Track

May 17 – “Mexican Montage” performance by DuPage Symphony Orchestra at Wentz Concert Hall

May 17 – Sips & Sweets at Fox Valley Mall,

May 18 – A Celebration of the Classics by The Naperville Municipal Band and The Naperville Big Band at Neuqua Valley High School

May 18 – The Science of God and Its Power to Transform and Heal Us at Nichols Library