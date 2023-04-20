DeVry University moving | Apartments near Goodrich Woods | David Grann author event

DeVry University moving its main campus from Naperville to Lisle

DeVry University will be moving its Home Office and Main Campus from Naperville to Lisle this fall.

The Village of Lisle announced the news on Wednesday. DeVry will relocate from its current location on Diehl Road in Naperville to the Central Park of Lisle office complex, located near Naperville and Warrenville Roads.

The new Home Office and Main campus will be located on the building’s fourth floor. Five OnLive classrooms in addition to a commons area will be inside the building. Also included is access to vending and onsite tech support, as well as 24-hour lobby security and an outdoor plaza.

The Lisle location is expected to open by the start of the November 2023 teaching session on October, 23.

A 38-unit apartment development near Goodrich Woods

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday gave a favorable recommendation to a proposed 38-unit apartment complex, Forest Meadows.

Naperville-based petitioner Greene Valley 75 LLC has pitched the project on a 1.53-acre plot of land along 75th Street that currently is in unincorporated DuPage County, just outside Naperville’s city limits.

Greene Valley officials are seeking annexation into Naperville and having zoning that would accommodate a multi-family residential development. The Goodrich Woods Forest Preserve is north of the parcel. Other nearby developments include a religious institution to the west and a city-owned electric substation to the east.

Based on preliminary details, Forest Meadows would include six 1-bedroom units and 32 2-bedroom units. The building could stand as tall as 47 feet, based on the proposal, which is 4 feet longer than the city’s current 43-foot threshold. Commissioners advanced to the decision-making city council a positive recommendation for the project itself and a variance from city code for the building height.

A new lease agreement for Connections

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved a three-year agreement to lease out 6,471 square feet of space at a complex located at 1832 Centre Point Circle for the Connections program.

The initial year of the new lease agreement will cost $6,336.19, with additional increases anticipated in subsequent years. Connections is District 203’s transition services program that is designed to help high schoolers transition into young adulthood.

Enrollment has grown in recent years and is expected to continue its upward trajectory. A total of 78 students are currently enrolled in Connections, and the figure is expected to increase to 100 in the 2023-24 school year, with additional participation planned in 2024-25 and beyond.

Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce “Four Under 40”

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has opened up nominations for its “Four Under 40” award.

Those nominated must be involved in the NACC. Self-nominations will not be accepted and the person nominated has to be under the age of 40 as of June 15, 2023.

NACC says that nominees should show community involvement and leadership, in addition to excellence in their chosen careers. Although not all nominees will be invited to an in-person interview with the selection panel, everyone nominated will be recognized at the Four Under 40 event.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 15 at the McAninich Arts Center at the College of DuPage. For more information visit the NACC website.

Author David Grann set to visit Anderson’s Bookshop

Anderson’s Bookshop is hosting author David Grann on Thursday, May 4 at an event at the Community Christian Church.

The New York Times bestselling author will be there to celebrate the release of his new book “The Wager.” Grann will give a presentation followed by an audience Q&A.

Grann also penned New York Times #1 bestselling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was a finalist for The National Book Award and winner of an Edgar Allan Poe Award. The novel is being adapted into a movie, directed by Academy Award-winning director, Martin Scorsese..

More information is available on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.