Dog found after 3 years | Early expanded voting | Easter Bunny at Oswald’s

Dog reunited with family after three years thanks to Naperville Animal Control

A family has been reunited with their dog after three years, thanks to the work of Naperville Animal Control.

The Naperville Police Department reported that its animal control unit got a call about a stray dog last week. After picking up the dog, they found that it had a microchip, but it was unregistered. Doing some detective work, the animal control officer was able to locate the implant facility and track down the owner.

It turns out the dog, named Sam, had been missing for three years. The family was reunited with their pet last week. Animal Control officials say this is a good reminder to get your pet microchipped and make sure to keep the information up to date. To find out how to do so, contact Naperville Animal Control at (630) 420-6178.

Expanded early voting now open in DuPage, Will counties

Expanded early voting for the March 19 Illinois Primary Election is now open in DuPage and Will counties.

Additional locations opened up Monday, and will remain so through March 18. In Naperville, those include:

For DuPage County voters:

Islamic Center of Naperville, 25W530 75 th

Mall of India, 776 S. IL Rt. 59

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

For Will County voters:

95 th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Rd.

For polling location hours, visit the DuPage County or Will County clerks’ websites.

District 203 planning 12.67 FTE staffing increase, based on enrollment

In response to overall projected enrollment increases in the upcoming 2024-25 school year, Naperville School District 203 officials are proposing a 12.67 full-time equivalency increase in staffing.

Each March, District 203 administrators and the board of education look at total districtwide staffing and determine anticipated adjustments, based on the enrollment projections. District 203 is planning increases across all grade levels, except early childhood, where staffing could be reduced from 26 FTE positions this year to 22 FTE positions in the upcoming school year.

The board will vote on the population-related staffing plan at its March 18 meeting. Additional staffing decisions for particular programs and services, independent of enrollment data, could be made in the coming months.

Indian Prairie School District 204 planning phone, security system notification upgrades

With school security and alerts remaining a top-of-mind concern for parents and guardians, officials in Indian Prairie District 204 recently made a vote in favor of technological upgrades.

District 204’s board of education on Monday, Feb. 26, voted unanimously in favor of a purchase agreement with the firm Rival5 for a cloud-based phone and security notification solution across all schools.

National Sportsmanship Day recognized today by Naperville Park District

The Naperville Park District is recognizing National Sportsmanship Day today, March 5.

The special day distinction was first created in 1991 by The International Sports Institute, and is the first Tuesday of March each year. It’s a day to remind coaches, athletes, spectators, and athletes about the importance of sportsmanship and the need to impart that concept to current and future generations of athletes.

Good sportsmanship is a central part of the principles used in all park district athletic programs, and is part of its core value of personal growth and enrichment.

Easter Bunny hops over to Oswald’s for vintage family photos

The Easter Bunny is hopping over to Oswald’s Pharmacy at 88 West Gartner Road this weekend for some vintage Easter family portraits.

Groups of up to six people can make an appointment on Saturday, March 9, or Sunday, March 10, to have a classic Polaroid picture taken with the Easter Bunny. They’ll also get two extra minutes to take their own photos with a phone or regular camera.

Each family will receive a goodie bag, a free Kodak print coupon for in-store printing, and an entry to Oswald’s Easter basket giveaway.

Appointments can be made online, and are $20 each. $5 from each session will be donated to NCTV17, Oswald’s community partner.