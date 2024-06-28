DuPage Auditor delayed reports | Olmec Family Fiesta | Kids Fishing Derby

DuPage County Board questions auditor on continued delay of reports

DuPage County Auditor Bill White went before the DuPage County Board on Tuesday, and said he was not yet able to provide elected officials with a number of delayed financial audit reports, including a look into failed paperwork filing for a cannabis sales tax.

County board commissioners had pointed comments to the auditor for the continued delays.

Find out more about what was said on the matter during the DuPage County Board meeting.

Naperville Park District Park Police respond to purported ‘pop-up’ incidents

The Naperville Park District’s Police Department has been responding to a series of incidents at various venues involving suggestions of youth and large crowds potentially forming through social media, based on information shared at Thursday’s park board meeting.

In his routine report to the board, Naperville Park District Park Police Chief Steve Schindlbeck described the incidents as a “never-ending series of threatened pop-up takeover events” and indicated they have been purported to take place at such sites as the Riverwalk, Centennial Beach, and the park areas at the DuPage River Sports Complex.

Schindlbeck indicated Naperville Park District police have been working with the City of Naperville’s police force on some of the incidents and emphasized efforts to control any gatherings have been manageable thus far this summer.

“Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy” kick-off event

A launch event for the “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy” outdoor exhibit featuring 33 giant stone heads throughout DuPage County is taking place at the College of DuPage this weekend.

The “Olmec Family Fiesta” event will be held at the Lakeside Pavilion behind the McAninch Art Center (MAC) on Sunday, June 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests will hear live music from Mariachi Monumental, see a performance by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, and enjoy visual art and mural painting for children. Several Olmec heads will also be on display at the MAC.

The event is free, and no registration is required.

Kids Fishing Derby at Hidden Oaks Preserve

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting its Kids Fishing Derby event on Saturday, June 29 at the Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at the Hidden Oaks Preserve.

Kids ages five to 15 can try their hand at fishing and reel in some trophies and prizes by catching the largest fish in three age categories: 5 to 8, 9 to 12, and 13 to 15. Whether or not the fish bite, all kids will receive a goodie bag and treats.

Two fishing sessions are available: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required and can be done online, but will be available on the day of the derby if spots are still open.

Turning Pointe and Special Olympics help nine-year-old find his stride

A local nine-year-old boy has found his stride with the help of two organizations.

Growing up with autism, Jason Quevedo struggled to find a school where he could fit in and make social connections. Thanks to Turning Pointe and Special Olympics, he is thriving as a person and creating friendships that once seemed impossible.

Learn more about Jason and his experience with the two groups.

Weekend Weather Outlook

It’s a wet start to the weekend with scattered showers predicted for Friday, with a high of 75 degrees. The rain will likely last into Saturday morning, but skies should clear in the afternoon, with a high of 84 degrees.

Sunday will bring the sun but a temperature drop as well, with a high of 70 degrees predicted.

Keep up to date with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.