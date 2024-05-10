DuPage cicada video gets Colbert shoutout | New Taco Bell | Paddleboat Quarry opening

DuPage Forest Preserve viral cicada video catches eye of Stephen Colbert, garners invite

An informational video on cicadas made by the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County which went viral caught the eye of Stephen Colbert, and garnered him a special invitation from the forest preserve district in return.

After he talked about the viral video in which humans depict cicadas on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, the forest preserve district president posted a social media invite for him to take part in their next video.

Learn more about what Colbert said on his show, and see the invitation issued by the forest preserve.

Image courtesy: Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

City council approves fourth Taco Bell location in Naperville

The Naperville City Council has approved the construction of the city’s fourth Taco Bell location. The restaurant is coming to Naperville’s Ogden Avenue commercial corridor after a 6-3 affirmative vote at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The planned 0.4-acre location at 1019 E. Ogden Ave. required five variances to the Naperville Municipal Code. Among the requests were a reduction in the required parking spaces, changes to landscaping around the property, and drive-thru alterations.

At Tuesday’s meeting, a representative from the builder, MRV Architects, said they plan to install a six-foot privacy fence in the back of the property to limit noise and light from the Taco Bell into the adjacent residential area. Three multi-tenant buildings currently reside on the Ogden Avenue property and will be demolished during construction.

Christine Jeffries Day in Naperville noted at council

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Naperville City Council proclaimed May 7, 2024, as Christine Jeffries Day in the City of Naperville.

Jeffries recently retired after over 25 years as president of the Naperville Development Partnership, an organization that aims to fill vacant storefronts, refresh old areas, and keep city tax rates low.

The longtime Naperville resident helped bring businesses such as the Apple Store, Patel Brothers, and Amazon Fresh to the city.

IPSD 204 to incorporate AI next school year

Indian Prairie School District 204 will unblock generative AI tools for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Several AI tools will be implemented throughout the high schools, while middle and elementary schools will mostly focus on learning about the technology.

Learn more about the district’s plan for strategic integration of AI, which was presented to the board of education on Monday.

Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday

This Saturday, May 11, Naperville residents are asked to place healthy, unexpired, non-perishable food items in bags by their mailboxes, as part of the 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Donations will then be picked up by postal carriers and Loaves & Fishes Community Services volunteers to support families that visit the pantry for grocery assistance.

Find out more about the initiative.

Paddleboat Quarry opening on Saturday, May 11

The Paddleboat Quarry in downtown Naperville will kick off its seasonal operations tomorrow, offering paddleboat, kayak, and paddleboard rentals.

Starting Saturday, May 11, the quarry will be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Memorial Day. At that point, daily hours for the summer will kick in for the quarry along with all the Naperville Park District’s water recreation facilities. Those include Centennial Beach, and the district’s two splash pads at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park and the 95th Street Community Plaza.

Full information on Centennial Beach memberships and hours, the two splash pads, and Paddleboat Quarry rentals can be found on the park district’s website.

Watch Naperville “State of the City” in its entirety

A quick programming note: Mayor Scott Wehrli’s first State of the City address can now be seen in its entirety on the NCTV17 website. The address, themed “The Big Lift,” will also premiere on air Friday at 7 p.m., on NCTV17’s channel.

Weekend Weather Outlook

The Naperville area will see sunny skies during the day on Friday, with a high of 65 degrees. Overnight there’s a chance for some rain and wind gusts up to 20 m.p.h.

But skies should clear again for the rest of the weekend, with sun and a high of 66 on Mother’s Day. Some rain may return late Sunday.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.